1,000 Uber drivers to get free home EV chargers worth £900

1,000 Uber drivers will get free electric vehicle (EV) chargers worth £900, as part of a scheme from Uber and Octopus which aims to make EVs more affordable for Uber drivers.

The first 1,000 Uber drivers to switch to the Intelligent Octopus Go EV tariff will receive a free Ohme ePod charger, saving drivers nearly £1m collectively.

An EV driver who does 7,600 miles per year can save £400 by using the Octopus tariff, or £700 when compared to driving an internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle.

Customers of the tariff also get an 8% discount on public EV charging, when using chargers that are part of the Octopus Electroverse network.

Andrew Brem, general manager at Uber UK, said: “Uber drivers are leading the way in switching to EVs, embracing cleaner vehicles much faster than the general public.

“But one of the biggest barriers they continue to face is access to affordable and reliable charging.

“This partnership with Octopus helps tackle that, making it easier for more drivers to go electric across the UK.”

Uber drivers are switching to EVs five times quicker than all other drivers and the firm has committed to fully electrifying in London.

40% of all miles driven by its drivers in the capital are in EVs.

Rebecca Dibb-Simkin, chief product and marketing officer at Octopus Energy, said: “Uber drivers spend more time in their cars than anyone else, so no one knows better what’s good to drive and cheaper to run.

“With over a third of Uber drivers already feeling the benefits of EVs, we’re making it even easier for more drivers to go electric.

“By offering a smart charging tech bundle that does the hard work for them, Uber drivers can get real savings, and offer customers a smoother ride and next level service.”

The Intelligent Octopus Go tariff has more than 250,000 customers.