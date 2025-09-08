150 on-street EV charge points added in Portsmouth

The chargers have been funded through the Government’s On-street Residential Charge point Scheme (ORCS), with investment matched by Zest.

Portsmouth City Council and Zest have installed 150 on-street electric vehicle (EV) charge points on lamp posts and bollards.

Over the next year, 300 additional charge points are planned to be added in Portsmouth, mainly in residential areas without off-street parking.

Councillor Peter Candlish (pictured, left), cabinet member for transport at Portsmouth City Council, said: “We’re entering a new era for transport, with mass adoption of EVs.

“This requires making EV-charging accessible to all.

“With the new EV charge points now being installed in convenient residential locations, especially where off-street parking isn’t available, we’re future proofing the city and making it easier for more people to choose to switch to an EV.

“It’s an important part of our overall plan for cleaner air, lower emissions, and healthier travel options.”

3,000 Portsmouth residents currently drive electrified vehicles, while 20,000 residents are predicted to drive electrified vehicles by 2030.

Robin Heap (pictured, right), CEO at Zest, said: “We’re delighted to see our partnership with Portsmouth City Council come to life, with chargers now live across the city.

“Forward-thinking local authorities committed to sustainable transport play a key role in the electrification of our roads, and it’s crucial we continue to deliver convenient charging options that fit easily into people’s lives.”