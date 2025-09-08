  
Subscribe
Linkedin Facebook X-twitter Youtube
Subscribe

150 on-street EV charge points added in Portsmouth

The chargers have been funded through the Government’s On-street Residential Charge point Scheme (ORCS), with investment matched by Zest.

Dylan Robertson

8 September 2025

,

SHARE

Portsmouth charge points

Portsmouth City Council and Zest have installed 150 on-street electric vehicle (EV) charge points on lamp posts and bollards.

The chargers have been funded through the Government’s On-street Residential Charge point Scheme (ORCS), with investment matched by Zest.

Over the next year, 300 additional charge points are planned to be added in Portsmouth, mainly in residential areas without off-street parking.

Councillor Peter Candlish (pictured, left), cabinet member for transport at Portsmouth City Council, said: “We’re entering a new era for transport, with mass adoption of EVs. 

“This requires making EV-charging accessible to all.

“With the new EV charge points now being installed in convenient residential locations, especially where off-street parking isn’t available, we’re future proofing the city and making it easier for more people to choose to switch to an EV.

“It’s an important part of our overall plan for cleaner air, lower emissions, and healthier travel options.”

3,000 Portsmouth residents currently drive electrified vehicles, while 20,000 residents are predicted to drive electrified vehicles by 2030.

Robin Heap (pictured, right), CEO at Zest, said: “We’re delighted to see our partnership with Portsmouth City Council come to life, with chargers now live across the city.

“Forward-thinking local authorities committed to sustainable transport play a key role in the electrification of our roads, and it’s crucial we continue to deliver convenient charging options that fit easily into people’s lives.”

Business Motoring Award Winners 2025

leasys

, , ,

Leasys highly commended in Best Leasing Company award for SME-focused solutions

europcar mobility

, , ,

Europcar wins recognition for flexible mobility solutions 

Skoda Superb Hatch LK

, ,

Winners announced! 2025 Awards: Celebrating the best in business motoring

R5

, , ,

Icon reborn: Renault 5 powers to EV success 

Busines Motoring Business Car of the Year

, , ,

Renault 5 E-Tech electric charges ahead to win Business Car of the Year 

europcar

, , ,

Europcar recognised for flexible mobility and EV support 

fod

, , ,

Fleetondemand wins big with smart ground transport tech for SMEs 

runyourfleet

, , ,

runyourfleet claims top award honours for fleet management 

renault

, , ,

Clio’s lasting legacy earns Renault top small car award 

europcar

, , ,

Award-winning Europcar recognised for long-term rental excellence 

nationwide

, , , ,

Nationwide Vehicle Contracts named top leasing provider for SMEs

wilsons

, , ,

Wilsons Auctions recognised for remarketing excellence in Business Motoring Awards 

Related Posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Tap to Join

Business Motoring is the motoring resource for business fleets of all sizes, providing news, insights, and expert analysis for fleet operators, company car drivers, and industry professionals.

 
 
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook Whatsapp

Sign up to our newsletter

Subscribe
astor logo progress2 1
© Astor Media Limited 2025
lbf
Leasing Broker Federation Associate Member 2025
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook

BUSINESS MOTORING

SEARCH

GET INVOLVED

SUBSCRIBE

Sign up here for our daily motoring newsletters.

CLICK HERE