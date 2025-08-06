1,849 EV charge points added nationwide in July – Zapmap

Figures released by Zapmap show that 1,849 electric vehicle (EV) charge points came online in July.

Slow chargers saw particularly strong growth, with 1,563 charge points added, due to the completion of multiple on-street charging projects.

239 rapid or ultra-rapid EV charge points joined the nationwide network in July.

Throughout the month, more than three million successful charging sessions were completed at public chargers.

Zapmap reported that there are now 84,218 public EV charge points nationwide.

Melanie Shufflebotham, founder and chief operating officer at Zapmap, said: “July saw GRIDSERVE and Osprey, both leading charge point operators rolling out ultra-rapid charging hubs, secure financing, close on the heels of Believ’s June announcement of a £300m investment facility.

“These investments indicate the maturing of the market and provide a strong footing for continued growth.

“Notable this month was the launch of the Government’s Electric Car Grant Scheme, discounting the cost of an EV by up to £3,750 for private buyers, alongside the DfT’s £63m package of investments to help drive further growth of the charging infrastructure and reduce charging costs.

“This combination of demand-side incentives and public-private investments into the industry is a reflection of the growing maturity of the market and likely to support further confidence and growth throughout the second half of the year.”

So far in 2025, the West Midlands has experienced the highest level of regional growth, at 19%.

Jade Edwards, head of insights at Zapmap, said: “The UK’s public charging infrastructure recorded solid growth in July, with particularly robust growth in on-street provision.

“Announcements from Cornwall Council and the North West Combined Authority highlight how Government funding is actively translating into tangible deployment plans.

“We can expect continued growth in this segment in the coming months.

“Be.EV and Zest opened charging hubs in July, in Telford and Edmonton respectively, consisting of 18 ultra rapid charge points each, meeting the need for high-powered charging with easy access to busy retail centres and key transport routes.

“Meanwhile Osprey announced its new 16 charge point super-hub in Paisley, and Instavolt secured a 40 year lease for a site near Stonehenge, which will provide ultra rapid charging for 30 electric vehicles.”