2025 What Car? Electric Car Awards highlight BMW and Volkswagen success

BMW and Volkswagen each collected four titles at the 2025 What Car? Electric Car Awards, held in association with charging provider Pod.

Ryan Fowler

3 September 2025

2025 ELECTRIC CAR OF THE YEAR

The UK’s best electric and plug-in hybrid cars have been revealed at the 2025 What Car? Electric Car Awards, with BMW and Volkswagen emerging as the most successful brands.

Each secured four category wins in the awards, which are now in their sixth year.

BMW’s i7 eDrive50 Excellence was named Best Electric Luxury Car, with the same model also winning Best Used Electric Luxury Car.

The brand’s 330e was awarded Best Used Hybrid Executive Car, while the 530e Touring took Best Used Hybrid Estate Car.

Volkswagen won Best Electric Seven-Seater with the ID Buzz LWB, Best Electric Estate Car with the ID 7 Tourer 77kWh Pro, Best Hybrid Estate Car with the Passat 1.5 eHybrid, and Best Hybrid Family Car with the Golf 1.5 eHybrid.

The Renault 5 Comfort Range Techno was recognised as Best Electric Small Car and also the most affordable winner, priced at £26,995.

At the other end of the scale, the BMW i7 eDrive50 Excellence (Executive Pack) was the highest-priced winner at £112,890. The Cupra Raval won the Reader Award following a public vote across What Car?’s social media channels.

Steve Huntingford, editor of What Car?, said: “The number of What Car? readers researching electric cars originally peaked back in June 2022, but we’ve seen a resurgence of interest in 2025, with the re-introduction of the Government EV grant only accelerating that trend.

“It helps that the number of fully electric and plug-in hybrid cars on offer has increased exponentially since we first held the What Car? Electric Car Awards in 2020. Plus, as these awards show, there are now brilliant options whatever your budget.”

Debbie Foley, chief revenue officer at Pod, added: “With more drivers than ever considering the switch to electric, we’re passionate about helping them make the right choices.

“That’s why, for the second year running, we’re proud to support these awards, which shine a light on the best options for motorists. In the interest of choice, our Pod Drive subscription gives drivers a new way to charge their EVs at home, in a way that reduces the typical upfront costs of installing a home charger.”

