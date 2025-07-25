A study of business drivers by IAM RoadSmart has found that 23% admit to tailgating, while 28% fail to check their mirrors.

IAM RoadSmart also found that 22% of business drivers do not observe the road ahead for potential hazards.

Nicholas Lyes, policy and standards director at IAM RoadSmart, said: “These findings will make disappointing reading for many fleet managers who are on the frontline for ensuring safety and reducing their organisation’s cost and carbon footprint.

“What these results show is that bad habits creep in over time, even with good drivers.

“The implications for fleets are significant, not only in terms of damage to vehicles, but for the safety of drivers and other road users and as a consequence, reputation.

“In far too many cases, drivers are failing to carry out even basic actions, like checking their mirrors or maintaining a safe distance from the vehicles in front.”

Inefficient driving habits were found in some business drivers, with 33% ranking below average for appropriate gear selection.

19% were found to be changing gear at the wrong time, increasing fuel consumption and therefore costs for fleets.

34% were found to have poor speed and space management.

Lyes said: “These actions also have cost implications – but a few small changes can make a big difference – such as eliminating over-revving and managing speed.

“By doing so, modestly sized fleets save tens of thousands of pounds each year, while larger fleets are potentially wasting more than £70,000 annually.

“Regular top-up driver training is the best way to maintain standards, keep safe on the roads and prevent the costs that come from poor driving behaviours from spiralling out of control.”

The data was collected from 4,500 participants in IAM RoadSmart’s Driving for Work training course, which aims to improve skills and safety levels in business drivers.