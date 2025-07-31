24-hour Osprey Charging hub opened near Glasgow Airport

Osprey Charging’s ultra-rapid electric vehicle (EV) charging hub near Glasgow Airport has been opened by Scottish Cabinet Secretary for Transport Fiona Hyslop.

The 24-hour EV charging hub is located in the Phoenix retail area in Paisley, close to Glasgow Airport and the M8 motorway.

16 300kW charge points are available, allowing some EVs to add 100 miles of range in 10 minutes.

Both contactless and fleet cards are accepted and two of the charge points meet the PAS1899 standards for accessibility.

Hyslop (pictured, right) said: “I’m delighted to open Osprey’s new ultra-rapid charging hub near Glasgow Airport — now the largest 24/7 public electric vehicle charging site in Scotland.

“Not only is this sort of private sector investment exactly what we need to see to support our vision for public EV charging, it’s in a prime location offering high-powered EV charging to fleets, taxis and everyday drivers travelling around Glasgow and to and from the airport.”

The site also has a fleet locker to assist with re-stocking for engineers and business drivers.

Access for larger vehicles and fleets was prioritised during the design process and drivers do not need to download an app to use the charge points.

Ian Johnston (pictured, left), CEO at Osprey Charging, said: “We’re proud of this carefully designed site located in Paisley at the heart of a busy retail area.

“By purchasing the land we were able to create a bespoke layout specifically for EV charging that maximises space and ease of use, learning from the success of our Award-winning Salmon’s Leap super-hub in Devon.

“The hub’s 16 super-fast, super-reliable charge points is the new normal for Osprey – and we’re building these large convenient hubs all over Great Britain.”

The hub is located next to a McDonald’s, a Tim Hortons and a Marmalade Pot pub.

Osprey operates a number of charge points across Scotland, including remote locations such as Wick on the North Coast 500 and John O’Groats.