28% of business drivers making harsh manoeuvres, Venson finds

19% of business drivers said they feel more stressed and struggle to concentrate as they worry about being late.

Venson Automotive Solutions found that 28% of business drivers are making harsh manoeuvres, such as tailgating and harsh braking.

19% of business drivers said they feel more stressed and struggle to concentrate as they worry about being late.

According to Government data, van mileage has increased by 12.1% since 2019.

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Venson is therefore advising fleets to review their Driving For Work policies to stay compliant and safeguard employees, by ensuring harsh manoeuvres are avoided.

11% of business drivers said they become impatient, resulting in erratic driving.

The survey also found that 41% of drivers use satnavs or apps to re-route and avoid congestion, with 22% taking alternative routes even when they do not know where they are, while 19% stick to their planned route.

30% said they do not change their driving behaviour on congested roads, while 41% become more cautious and increase their following distance.

Simon Staton, client management director at Venson Automotive Solutions, said: “There are simple actions employers can take to help their staff who drive for work.

“For example, using driver risk management tools which help to identify the most at risk drivers on fleet and pinpoint if driving training is required to improve driving behaviour.

“By reviewing driving for work policies employers can help keep their drivers safe, reduce stress and reduce costs by minimising the number of accidents each year.”