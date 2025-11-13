  
37% of drivers overestimate drink-drive limit, Leasing Options warns

In 2022, drink driving caused 17% of UK road fatalities.

Dylan Robertson

13 November 2025

drink-drive limit

Leasing Options has warned that 37% of drivers overestimate the drink-drive limit, ahead of the Christmas party season.

The Government is expected to reduce the drink-drive limit in England and Wales, bringing it in-line with the Scottish limit, as part of its Road Safety Strategy.

While Leasing Options said the drink-drive limit is currently around three units for women and four for men, it warned that drinking should be avoided altogether if planning to drive.

Mike Thompson, chief operating officer at Leasing Options, said: “As the colder weather creeps in and trips to cosy pubs or social calendars fill up ahead of the festive season, many drivers might consider having one or two drinks before driving.

“But its important to remember that even a small amount of alcohol can affect reaction times and driving ability, and this can be dangerous even on short journeys around the corner.

“Many people don’t realise that alcohol affects everyone differently.

“Factors such as height, gender, weight and even what you’ve eaten that day can all play a part in how your body processes alcohol.

“For safety, it’s wise to select an alcohol-free or soft drink if you intend to drive and avoid drinking completely.

“With the rise of the sober movement, there are now plenty of great alcohol-free beers widely available in local pubs, from alcohol free Guinness to craft beer options.”

Leasing Options found that searches for ‘penalty for drink driving’ increased by 5,000% throughout October, according to Google Search Trends.

Thompson said: “It’s also important to remember that alcohol stays in the system for up to 12 hours, so if you’re planning to drive home the next morning after a social function, it’d be safer to arrange another mode of transport.

“Even slightly exceeding the limit puts others at risk, with drink-driving collisions reaching 540 in 2024.

“Penalties and fines can reach up to £2,500, along with possible imprisonment and a minimum 12-month driving ban.

“We urge drivers to be cautious over the party season and think sensibly to protect themselves and others.”

