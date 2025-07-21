38% of drivers drink alcohol less than 12 hours before driving

A survey of 1,072 motorists by IAM RoadSmart found that 38% of drivers drink alcohol after 9pm, when driving before 9am the next morning.

21% of drivers continue to drink past 10pm when driving before 9am the next day.

Nicholas Lyes, director of policy and standards at IAM RoadSmart, said: “Drink driving is a killer, and drivers may be unwittingly getting into their vehicle in the morning unaware that they could be doing so illegally if they have been drinking alcohol the night before, posing a serious threat to the safety of others.

“Even if they are just inside the legal limit, the level of alcohol in their system will impair their reaction times.

“Moreover, consuming alcohol impacts on sleep quality, so at best they will be driving tired, with a groggy head and have slower reaction times, at worst they will be breaking the law or be involved in a serious collision.

“Our advice is always ‘None for the Road’, which applies when you’re driving to a social gathering.



“Many tend to associate a spike in drink driving over Christmas, but summertime is also a high-risk period, with people making the most of outdoor social gatherings and pub gardens.”

31% of drivers have seen a friend or relative drive immediately after drinking alcohol, however 72% of those warned the friend or relative that they should not drive.

23% did not take any action, while 5% said it was none of their business.

81% of respondents to the survey said that drink drive rehabilitation courses should be mandatory for anyone convicted of drink-driving.

Jo Shiner KPM, roads policing lead at the National Police Chiefs’ Council, said: “We know that July is the worst month for collisions resulting in people being killed or seriously injured where drink or drugs is a factor and this is unacceptable.

“There is simply no excuse for getting behind the wheel when you are impaired through drink or drugs and this includes the morning after.

“If you choose to do so you are putting your life and the lives of others at risk.”

62% of those surveyed said that the increasing availability of zero-alcohol alternatives could help reduce drink driving.