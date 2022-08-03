Reading Time: 2 minutes

UK’s designer, installer, funder and operator of Solar Car Parks (SCPs) 3ti has received an excellent ChargeSafe rating of 4.09 out of 5 stars for its installation at Surrey Research Park, Guildford

Every Papilio3 pop-up mini solar car park and EV charging hub will undergo a stringent 63-point check by ChargeSafe, the newly formed independent charge point assessment and accreditation body.

3ti has subscribed to the ChargeSafe programme to evaluate Papilio3 units to monitor and support their safe roll-out across the UK. The ChargeSafe inspection will ensure that the design, location, facilities, functionality and accessibility of every Papilio3 charging hub meets the needs of all users.

The 63-point assessment looks at both safety and accessibility. The accessibility criteria have been developed in line with the draft PAS1899 BSI standard for accessible charge points (co-sponsored by Motability, the charity, and the Office for Low Emission Vehicles). Combined with detailed safety criteria, from lighting and CCTV to nearby facilities and busy-ness, the simple rating system will provide drivers with more informed charging options for day and night. The ChargeSafe criteria will be used to grade every charge point in the UK over the coming months.

Tim Evans, founder and CEO of 3ti, said: “We created Papilio3 to meet the immediate need for convenient and sustainable destination and workplace charging and to encourage and inspire further take-up of electric vehicles. A positive user experience is crucial to this and influenced the development of Papilio3 at every stage.

Our mindset and motivations align closely with those of ChargeSafe, and we are delighted to become the first SCP operator to subscribe to its assessment programme. Every EV driver should feel safe, secure and able to use our Papilio3 charging hubs and large-scale solar car parks. The ChargeSafe endorsement formalises that commitment and will become an invaluable public and commercial hallmark of quality.”

The result of each ChargeSafe assessment will be available on a public database, where charge point users can view details of a given charge point and its rating on a scale of one to five. Charge Point Operators, such as 3ti, who subscribe to the service, can access a detailed analysis and breakdown of each score, opening up opportunities for product and facility enhancements where needed.

“Our mission is to provide EV drivers with a transparent view of charge points across the UK and how they perform in terms of safety and accessibility. We are thrilled that 3ti has chosen to engage with our service for the Papilio3. This is our first formal arrangement with an SCP operator, and we hope that it will encourage others to sign up and demonstrate a joint commitment to a safer and more accessible EV future for all,” adds Kate Tyrell, ChargeSafe co-founder and joint CEO.

Aligned with 3ti’s renewable energy ethos, Papilio3 is constructed using a modified shipping container, which makes it both easy to transport and highly sustainable. The modular, pop-up unit can be installed within 24 hours, without the need for costly grid upgrades and provides 12 EV charge points at 7, 11 and 22kW, with solar and battery-boosted charging Papilio3 is available from 3ti on a monthly rental basis, giving customers maximum flexibility with no requirement for long-term investment or capital expenditure.

3ti is currently crowdfunding to support its future growth and exceeded its initial target within one hour of launch on June 23rd. The EIS eligible equity crowdfunding round will run until midnight on July 31st on the investment platform Crowdcube.





Northgate are in it for the long haul WHEN it comes to long term rental, Northgate offers a comprehensive range of support packages for SMEs, with a wide range of fleet solutions to meet the diverse needs of READ MORE ChargedEV – helping SMEs on their electrification journey CHARGEDEV specialises in the supply and installation of Electric Vehicle charging equipment across the UK and having installed over 23,000 domestic and workplace EV chargers to date, it has become READ MORE R2C – digitising the fleet management process R2C Lite has been created to eliminate labour-intensive administration processes, aid compliance and increase business productivity for SME fleets running HGVs, vans, trucks, trailers and more, many of which will READ MORE Northgate’s mobility solutions keeping you on the road NORTHGATE Vehicle Hire's additional mobility solutions options and support packages can be built into its existing rental contracts, cutting down the need for multiple supplier agreements to be signed and READ MORE BMW – looking after fleets large and small WHETHER you are a sole trader looking for a car that works for your business or you manage a fleet of fewer than 50 company cars, the BMW Business Partnership READ MORE BMW i4 – makes a lot of sense for the company car driver THE new BMW i4 is the German premium brand's first ever all-electric Gran Coupé and it's a very interesting proposition for company car drivers with a 2% BIK rate for READ MORE Innovation drives Wilson Auctions’ success AS one of the first in the industry to introduce MVR (Motor Vehicle Repair Workshops) on its various auction sites nationwide, Wilson Auctions was highly commended in this year's Business READ MORE Tax efficiency – BMW’s X1 PHEV, a Business Motoring winner BMW's X1 xDrive 25e is a Business Motoring winner, picking up the Best Small SUV gong at this year's awards. It features a 1.5-litre three-cylinder petrol engine and electric motor READ MORE BMW X5e – makes real sense to drivers and fleet managers THE BMW X5 xDrive 45e offers user-choosers a large SUV which delivers low running costs and associated tax bills. Thanks to CO2 emissions of 27-31g/km, the X5 falls into the READ MORE Van Monster Remarketing – tops for Business Motoring Awards EXCEPTIONAL levels of customer service are at the heart of the Van Monster Remarketing proposition. The personal nature of the service provided by its Remarketing account managers has enabled to grow READ MORE BMW iX electrifies the Business Motoring Award judges THE BMW iX will add electric performance to any forward-thinking fleet manager, as well as a spacious, lounge-like interior to keep drivers focussed on the road ahead, with a range READ MORE BMW iX3 brings electricity into the mainstream Following the i3 and i8, the BMW iX3 is the brand's first electric SUV and the winner of this Year's Business Motoring Awards Best Medium SUV category. And the electric READ MORE Executive express – BMW530e offers savings for company car drivers THE BMW 5 Series Saloon is the epitome of a sporty business saloon and The 530e plug-in hybrid models combine performance and frugality to create an optimised executive car. With READ MORE KeyFleet Partner Programme – Best Company Car Programme winner WITH electric vehicles on the rise and with many government initiatives and support of the EV revolution, KeyFleet has become an ambassador for EVs.All employees are trained in Whole Life READ MORE Keeping up with the times – Europcar, Business Motoring Award winner MULTI-MODEL mobility is becoming increasingly important for SMEs, particularly in the short-term rental arena and the EuropcarOne mobility platform provides seamless access to a full range of solutions, from daily READ MORE SOGO – Business Motoring Best Mobility Provider Winner SHORT-TERM leasing is essential to the mass adoption of electric vehicles before 2030 when sales of all new cars and vans powered wholly by petrol and diesel will be banned. READ MORE Flexibility is key – Europcar, Best Long Term Rental FROM COVID-19 and semi-conductor shortages impacting on vehicle supply to rising inflation and uncertain trading conditions, the past 12 months have not been easy for any business. But they have READ MORE Size doesn’t matter to Best Leasing Company winner JCT600 VLS GIVING customers access to the same industry-leading solutions, service and technology, no matter what their size, is at the heart of the business at JCT600 Vehicle Leasing Solutions (VLS), winner READ MORE Smart charger – Ohme a Business Motoring Award winner ELECTRIC Vehicles are what everyone is talking about, as is the infrastructure required to make them a viable proposition. Helping to build this infrastructure is Ohme, a smart charging hardware READ MORE