UK’s designer, installer, funder and operator of Solar Car Parks (SCPs) 3ti has received an excellent ChargeSafe rating of 4.09 out of 5 stars for its installation at Surrey Research Park, Guildford
Every Papilio3 pop-up mini solar car park and EV charging hub will undergo a stringent 63-point check by ChargeSafe, the newly formed independent charge point assessment and accreditation body.
3ti has subscribed to the ChargeSafe programme to evaluate Papilio3 units to monitor and support their safe roll-out across the UK. The ChargeSafe inspection will ensure that the design, location, facilities, functionality and accessibility of every Papilio3 charging hub meets the needs of all users.
The 63-point assessment looks at both safety and accessibility. The accessibility criteria have been developed in line with the draft PAS1899 BSI standard for accessible charge points (co-sponsored by Motability, the charity, and the Office for Low Emission Vehicles). Combined with detailed safety criteria, from lighting and CCTV to nearby facilities and busy-ness, the simple rating system will provide drivers with more informed charging options for day and night. The ChargeSafe criteria will be used to grade every charge point in the UK over the coming months.
Tim Evans, founder and CEO of 3ti, said: “We created Papilio3 to meet the immediate need for convenient and sustainable destination and workplace charging and to encourage and inspire further take-up of electric vehicles. A positive user experience is crucial to this and influenced the development of Papilio3 at every stage.
Our mindset and motivations align closely with those of ChargeSafe, and we are delighted to become the first SCP operator to subscribe to its assessment programme. Every EV driver should feel safe, secure and able to use our Papilio3 charging hubs and large-scale solar car parks. The ChargeSafe endorsement formalises that commitment and will become an invaluable public and commercial hallmark of quality.”
The result of each ChargeSafe assessment will be available on a public database, where charge point users can view details of a given charge point and its rating on a scale of one to five. Charge Point Operators, such as 3ti, who subscribe to the service, can access a detailed analysis and breakdown of each score, opening up opportunities for product and facility enhancements where needed.
“Our mission is to provide EV drivers with a transparent view of charge points across the UK and how they perform in terms of safety and accessibility. We are thrilled that 3ti has chosen to engage with our service for the Papilio3. This is our first formal arrangement with an SCP operator, and we hope that it will encourage others to sign up and demonstrate a joint commitment to a safer and more accessible EV future for all,” adds Kate Tyrell, ChargeSafe co-founder and joint CEO.
Aligned with 3ti’s renewable energy ethos, Papilio3 is constructed using a modified shipping container, which makes it both easy to transport and highly sustainable. The modular, pop-up unit can be installed within 24 hours, without the need for costly grid upgrades and provides 12 EV charge points at 7, 11 and 22kW, with solar and battery-boosted charging Papilio3 is available from 3ti on a monthly rental basis, giving customers maximum flexibility with no requirement for long-term investment or capital expenditure.
3ti is currently crowdfunding to support its future growth and exceeded its initial target within one hour of launch on June 23rd. The EIS eligible equity crowdfunding round will run until midnight on July 31st on the investment platform Crowdcube.
Chris Wright has been covering the automotive industry nationally and internationally for 30 years. Following spells with consumer titles he became News Editor of Automotive Management (AM), Editor of Automotive International, International Editor for Detroit-based Automotive News, and Editor of Dealer Update. He has also co-authored several FT Management Reports and contributes regularly to Justauto.com
