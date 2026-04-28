500 businesses join FleetInsights library following January launch

The platform was created by fleet management software specialist FleetCheck, backed by Driving for Better Business.

More than 500 businesses have joined FleetInsights, an online library offering independent guidance on fleet management issues, since its launch in January.

The platform was created by fleet management software specialist FleetCheck, backed by the National Highways Driving for Better Business programme.

Some of the most popular topics so far include strategic fuel efficiency for fleets, proactive van maintenance and best practice for work-related vehicle incidents.

Recent additions to the library include guidance on managing vehicle off-road issues, the importance of daily walkaround inspections and strategic insights into total cost of ownership.

Peter Golding (pictured), chief executive officer at FleetCheck, said: “In recent years, fleet managers have been faced with a wide range of pressures, from electrification to high levels of downtime and, most recently, rapidly rising fuel costs.

“There are many people involved in operating fleets of all sizes looking for information and guidance enabling them to formulate strategies that meet these challenges. With FleetInsights, we are helping to meet that demand.”

Golding said that FleetCheck had long aimed to be more than a technology provider by also acting as a source of advice for users and the wider fleet sector.

He said: “While it’s pleasing that so many people have signed up – both from within and outside our software user base – it’s also no surprise. We were aware this need existed and expect to see more people come on board as our library of features grows.”

Golding added that FleetCheck is inviting fleets to suggest future topics for the platform.

He said: “Ideally, we would like to see new content driven as much as possible by fleets so, whatever issues you are currently facing, please let us know and we will work to create new features that offer solutions.”

Driving for Better Business is a Government-backed programme designed to help employers in the public and private sectors reduce work-related road risk, control associated costs and improve compliance with legislation and guidance.