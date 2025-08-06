52% of fleets operate used vehicles – Arval

More than half (52%) of UK fleets operate used cars or vans, according to the Arval Mobility Observatory Barometer.

Used vehicles were most commonly deployed as pool vehicles (79%) or for job need (74%), while 53% were provided as part of a benefit package.

A further 27% of fleets said they expect to acquire used vehicles in the next three years.

UK fleets were more likely to operate used vehicles when compared with European and Global averages, where 39% of fleets operate second-hand vehicles.

Arval said this is likely due to pandemic production shortages, which right-hand drive vehicles were disproportionately affected by.

John Peters, head of Arval Mobility Observatory in the UK, said: “Our experience is that new car and van shortages during the recession caused more companies to look at used vehicle options and many have found it works for them as part of their operating fleet mix.

“This trend is something largely made possible by the high quality and resistance to wear of modern vehicle designs.

“Cars and vans today remain safe, financially viable to operate, and in good condition for much longer than in the past.

“This suggests that fleets tend to identify clear roles for used vehicles, with a preference for uses where a car is an essential transport tool, rather than part of a benefit package.

“A used car is a utility vehicle in most cases.”

Small and medium-sized companies were more likely to plan used vehicle acquisitions in the next few years, with around 28% of both planning implementation in the next few years, while 19% or larger firms planned to implement used vehicles.

Peters said: “Used vehicles tend to fit more easily into smaller business needs.

“If a large company wants to order 50 units of the same model at a year old, it’s unlikely the used market will be able to meet their needs but, if a small company requires three units, it’s quite likely they can find what they want.”