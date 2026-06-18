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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/58-of-smes-considering-adding-electric-vans-tempcover-finds/

58% of UK SMEs that rely on vans are considering switching to electric models within five years, according to Tempcover.

It found that 30% of UK SMEs have already begun to add electric vans to their operations.

More than a quarter (27%) of SMEs plan to switch to electric within the next year.

9% of SMEs reported that they are undecided and 5% are open to electric vans but have no plans.

Just 4% said they are not considering electric vans. A further 4% said they do not intend to make the switch.

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More than half (56%) of SMEs that have not switched said they would consider adding electric vans if their competitors did first, while 63% said upcoming policy changes will guide them towards electric vans.

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The most common barriers to switching to electric vans were range concerns, cited by 39%, high upfront costs (29%) and a lack of suitable charging infrastructure (28%).

Other concerns included residual value concerns (18%), performance or reliability concerns (16%) and that charging is too slow (14%).