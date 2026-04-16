70% expect AI to transform fleet management in 2026 – Microlise

Just 14% said that 2026 would not be a significant year for AI adoption in fleet and logistics, while 16% said they were unsure.

A survey conducted by Microlise has found that 70% of fleet and logistics managers expect artificial intelligence (AI) to transform the industry in 2026.

Just 14% said that 2026 would not be a significant year for AI adoption in fleet and logistics, while 16% said they were unsure.

Microlise surveyed 250 transport and logistics decision makers and said the findings highlight growing confidence that AI is moving away from an experimental phase.

It said that operators are increasingly viewing AI as a tool to improve fleet efficiency, cut operational costs and support more sustainable transport operations.

Microlise’s chief technology officer, Dean Garvey-North, will cover the subject in a keynote speech at the Microlise Transport Conference on 12th May.

Garvey-North will explore how and where to unlock value from AI tools, delivering operations that are intelligent, integrated and make use of data for decision-making.

Nadeem Raza, CEO at Microlise, said: “This year’s findings show just how quickly attitudes towards AI are evolving across the transport sector.

“In the space of 12 months, we have seen a clear shift from curiosity around AI to a much stronger focus on how it can drive tangible operational value.

“For operators, this is no longer about future potential – it is about practical applications that improve fleet efficiency, reduce cost and strengthen competitiveness.

“Those who embrace intelligent, data-led fleet management will be significantly better placed to navigate the commercial pressures facing the industry.”