ADVERTISEMENT

Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/72-of-drivers-back-blanket-20mph-limit-in-urban-areas-startline/

72% of drivers support the implementation of a 20mph speed limit across all urban areas, according to a survey conducted by Startline Motor Finance.

Two fifths (39%) of drivers said they are happy to drive at 20mph, 33% said a lower limit would be safer for cyclists and pedestrians, and 14% said a lower limit would reduce pollution.

In 2023, Wales introduced a default 20mph speed limit across all urban areas, a move which 18% of the respondents to Startline’s survey said has reduced accidents and injuries.

A fifth (19%) of respondents said that the existing 30mph limit is already safe enough, 10% said 20mph limits are unnecessary in some urban areas, and 9% said that 20mph feels too slow.

The survey was conducted after the Parliamentary Advisory Council for Transport Safety (PACTS) encouraged the Government to make the default urban speed limit 20mph.

ADVERTISEMENT

It also said that the speed limit on 60mph roads should be reduced to 50mph, and that dual carriageways should have their limits reduced to 60mph.

National Business Motoring Awards 2026 Cast your vote today and be in with the chance of winning a table of 10 at the awards!

62% of drivers surveyed by Startline supported these proposals.

Paul Burgess, CEO at Startline Motor Finance, said: “Cutting the speed limit in Wales caused quite a lot of political noise and some people clearly felt strongly about it, but our research shows that extending its reach across the rest of the UK is very popular.