75% of drivers say EVs less stressful than ICE – DS Automobiles

39% of those surveyed said that driving made them stressed, with 35% of those saying stress negatively impacts the standard of their driving.

Dylan Robertson

18 August 2025

A study conducted by DS Automobiles has found that 75% drivers with experience in electric vehicles (EVs) found the driving experience less stressful than an internal combustion (ICE) car.

39% of those surveyed said that driving made them stressed, with 35% of those saying stress negatively impacts the standard of their driving, making them distracted or more indecisive

The most stressful aspects of driving were being tailgated, with 58% of stressed drivers citing this is the top cause, followed by poor lane discipline (53%) and roadworks or traffic (44%).

63% of drivers said that comfortable seating helped reduce driving stress, while 52% said that in-car entertainment helped.

Navigation assistance helped reduce stress for 49% of drivers and smooth suspension reduced stress for 42%.

Jules Tilstone, managing director at DS Automobiles UK said: “We know that stress behind the wheel affects more than just the driver, it impacts confidence, decision making and enjoyment.

“That’s why our aim at DS Automobiles is to craft experiences.

“With the No 8, we’ve created a true escape from the stresses and strains of British roads.”

The DS No 8 EV starts at £50,790 and offers ambient lighting, Alcantara or Nappa leather seating and DS ACTIVE SCAN SUSPENSION, which analyses the road and adjusts the suspension accordingly.

