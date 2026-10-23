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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/86-of-drivers-regularly-dazzled-by-headlights-transport-research-laboratory/

Research conducted by the Transport Research Laboratory has found that 86% of drivers are regularly dazzled by bright headlights from oncoming traffic.

Lee Puffett, managing director at Start Rescue, said that drivers must ensure their headlights are adjusted properly, to protect oncoming drivers.

31% of drivers surveyed by the Transport Research Laboratory said they have also been dazzled during daylight hours.

Three in five drivers said the problem is getting worse, while one in 20 drivers said headlight dazzle has made them stop driving at night.

Puffett said: “This is a very real and serious problem as drivers’ forward vision is impaired.

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“The LED headlights fitted to most modern cars give excellent vision for the driver, but they can also temporarily blind oncoming motorists, so we all need to make sure our vehicles’ lights are correctly adjusted and free of damage.

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“Considerate use of headlights is vital. The same applies to fog lights, which should only be used when vision is reduced to 100-metres or less.

“You can judge this using roadside markers, and make sure you switch them off when vision improves as the high intensity of a fog light can be just as blinding as very bright headlights.”