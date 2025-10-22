  
88% of drivers support lower drink-drive limit, Startline finds

Reports suggest that the Government plans to reduce the maximum limit from 35 micrograms of alcohol per 100ml of blood to 22 micrograms.

Dylan Robertson

22 October 2025

lower drink-drive limit

A survey conducted by Startline Motor Finance has found that 88% of drivers support lowering the drink-drive limit.

Reports suggest that the Government plans to reduce the maximum limit from 35 micrograms of alcohol per 100ml of blood to 22 micrograms, as part of its upcoming Road Safety Strategy.

This plan would bring the drink-drive limit in England and Wales in line with the Scottish limit.

30% of respondents to the survey said that the plan will deter those who ‘play fast and loose’ with the alcohol limit.

Seven in 10 (69%) said that any kind of drinking and driving is a huge risk, while 47% said that too many people have a couple of drinks and trust they are still safe to drive.

12% of those surveyed said that people can still drive safely if they have had one or two drinks.

9% said that the current limit is fine, and 4% said that people could get unfairly caught out by driving the morning after.

Paul Burgess, CEO at Startline Motor Finance, said: “When this lower limit was introduced in Scotland in 2014, there was an immediate reduction in the number of drivers being caught drink-driving, so there is strong evidence that a wider change in the law will work.

“Our research shows overwhelming backing for the move among motorists, which is probably expected, but also worryingly indicates there is a minority of people who have a looser attitude to drink-driving.

“Should the measure be implemented as part of the Government’s new road safety strategy, as has been widely reported, it is this group we’d hope and expect would exercise greater caution regarding alcohol consumption when driving.”

