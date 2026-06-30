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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/90-of-fleet-managers-believe-tech-advancements-help-drivers-feel-safe-microlise-finds/

In its annual report, ‘Navigating UK Transport and Logistics in 2026 and Beyond’, Microlise found that 90% of transport and logistics managers think advances in fleet and driver management technology have helped drivers feel safer than they did five years ago.

83% of those surveyed said camera systems have helped prevent a serious accident involving one of their drivers.

More than half of respondents said that technology has improved fleet driver performance by up to 50%.

The report also identified the commercial value of technology, with almost 60% reporting savings of up to £100,000 due to adopting transport management systems.

Microlise found that transport and logistics managers are confident in emerging technologies, with eight in 10 now using artificial intelligence (AI) to support their fleet and supply chain operations, and 88% saying their company is well-equipped to maximise the potential of AI in future.

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Proof of delivery documentation was identified as an inefficient area, with transport and logistics managers spending an average of 2.3 hours each day processing it, up from 1.7 hours last year.

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This was estimated to cost each organisation £172.40 per day.

Six in 10 respondents said that environmental impact is a top priority for their organisation, up from 36% in 2025.