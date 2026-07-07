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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/91-of-courier-fleets-have-adopted-evs-radius-finds/

More than 9 in 10 courier fleets have adopted electric vehicles, according to research from Radius.

The fuel card provider found 91% of courier fleets have introduced EVs, while 51% are now operating partially electrified fleets made up of petrol, diesel and electric vehicles.

Radius said mixed-fleet management was emerging as one of the sector’s biggest operational challenges, with operators having to manage different fuelling requirements, route planning, spend control, delivery schedules and vehicle uptime.

The research found courier operators are transitioning to electric for a mix of environmental, financial and operational reasons.

More than half of courier businesses, at 54%, said reducing environmental impact was a key motivation, while 48% cited wider company sustainability goals.

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Practical considerations were also driving the shift, with 50% pointing to driving range or charging accessibility, 46% citing vehicle costs and 45% naming Government incentives. A third said EVs offered an opportunity to lower ongoing fuel costs.

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Matt Kirby, managing director of the EV division at Radius, said: “Most courier fleets are still operating in the middle ground. 51% are partially switched, compared with 40% fully switched. In other words, the mixed-fleet phase is not a brief stepping stone. It is the operating model for a lot of businesses right now.

“Courier fleets have made real progress, but the next phase is about removing friction. When you are managing a mixed fleet, every rejected payment, detour or charging queue has a cost. The businesses that win will be the ones that plan smarter, keep drivers moving and stay in control of spend throughout the transition.”