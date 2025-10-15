  
Subscribe
Linkedin Facebook X-twitter Youtube
Subscribe

96% of EV salary sacrifice customers satisfied with their car, Tusker finds

27% of those surveyed said the scheme made them more likely to stay with their employer for longer.

Dylan Robertson

15 October 2025

, , , ,

SHARE

Tusker EV salary sacrifice

A survey conducted by Tusker has found that 96% of electric vehicle (EV) salary sacrifice customers are satisfied with their car, while 3% plan to switch back to internal combustion (ICE) for their next car.

27% of those surveyed said their EV salary sacrifice scheme made them more likely to stay with their employer for longer, while 21% were unsure.

Most drivers (73%) said that they plan to stick with an EV for their next car.

Six in 10 jobseekers (60%) said that a salary sacrifice car scheme would influence their decision to join a company.

Tusker found that satisfaction with EVs on salary sacrifice schemes is growing, as 93% said they were satisfied with their EV last year.

Kit Wisdom, managing director at Tusker, said: “EV salary sacrifice schemes are becoming one of the most valuable benefits in the organisational toolkit.

“Our data shows that when people get access to a new EV through salary sacrifice, it not only gives them access to new cars they might not otherwise be able to afford, but also strengthens their connection with their employer.

“They stay longer, feel more supported and are more likely to recommend the company to others.

“In a market where skills are in short supply, that is a competitive advantage.”

Business Motoring Award Winners 2025

Highly Commended Award

, , ,

Professional Automotive Services recognised for SME-focused company car support 

europcar

, , ,

Award-winning Europcar recognised for long-term rental excellence 

nationwide

, , , ,

Nationwide Vehicle Contracts named top leasing provider for SMEs

europcar

, , ,

Europcar recognised for flexible mobility and EV support 

Busines Motoring Business Car of the Year

, , ,

Renault 5 E-Tech electric charges ahead to win Business Car of the Year 

polestar 4 best large ev

, , ,

Polestar powers ahead to win top fleet EV award 

runyourfleet

, , ,

runyourfleet claims top award honours for fleet management 

R5

, , ,

Icon reborn: Renault 5 powers to EV success 

fod

, , ,

Fleetondemand wins big with smart ground transport tech for SMEs 

wilsons

, , ,

Wilsons Auctions recognised for remarketing excellence in Business Motoring Awards 

renault

, , ,

Clio’s lasting legacy earns Renault top small car award 

leasys

, , ,

Leasys highly commended in Best Leasing Company award for SME-focused solutions

Skoda Superb Hatch LK

, ,

Winners announced! 2025 Awards: Celebrating the best in business motoring

charge scheme

, , ,

Electric Car Scheme leads the charge in SME fleet electrification 

europcar mobility

, , ,

Europcar wins recognition for flexible mobility solutions 

Related Posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Tap to Join
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook

BUSINESS MOTORING

SEARCH

GET INVOLVED

SUBSCRIBE

Sign up here for our daily motoring newsletters.

CLICK HERE