96% of EV salary sacrifice customers satisfied with their car, Tusker finds

27% of those surveyed said the scheme made them more likely to stay with their employer for longer.

A survey conducted by Tusker has found that 96% of electric vehicle (EV) salary sacrifice customers are satisfied with their car, while 3% plan to switch back to internal combustion (ICE) for their next car.

27% of those surveyed said their EV salary sacrifice scheme made them more likely to stay with their employer for longer, while 21% were unsure.

Most drivers (73%) said that they plan to stick with an EV for their next car.

Six in 10 jobseekers (60%) said that a salary sacrifice car scheme would influence their decision to join a company.

Tusker found that satisfaction with EVs on salary sacrifice schemes is growing, as 93% said they were satisfied with their EV last year.

Kit Wisdom, managing director at Tusker, said: “EV salary sacrifice schemes are becoming one of the most valuable benefits in the organisational toolkit.

“Our data shows that when people get access to a new EV through salary sacrifice, it not only gives them access to new cars they might not otherwise be able to afford, but also strengthens their connection with their employer.

“They stay longer, feel more supported and are more likely to recommend the company to others.

“In a market where skills are in short supply, that is a competitive advantage.”