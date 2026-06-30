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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/a-benefit-for-employers-too-car-salary-sacrifice-cuts-company-risk/

We know that car salary sacrifice is a valuable benefit for employees. But now, a growing number of companies are starting to view these schemes more strategically, as a powerful tool for reducing business risk.

From managing grey fleet exposure to improving compliance, car salary sacrifice can help organisations address several key risks.

Reduces ‘grey fleet’ risk

While employers often focus on the risks associated with company cars, one of the biggest concerns for many fleet managers is actually ‘grey fleet’ – where employees use their own vehicles for work travel.

This can create significant compliance challenges, particularly where employees are driving to meetings or to non-standard workplaces.

This is a risk as employees may not have the appropriate insurance in place for work journeys, their cars may not be appropriately maintained, and they may not be following company policies.

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If an accident occurs, this can create both financial and legal risks for the employee and the employer.

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Managing grey fleet risk has become an increasingly important consideration for organisations looking to improve oversight of business travel and reduce legal risks.

Salary sacrifice schemes provide employees with access to vehicles that are fully maintained, insured and regularly checked for compliance.