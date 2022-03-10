Reading Time: 3 minutes

LED lights are among the most significant and easiest car upgrades. Besides widening the visible distance, LED lights give vehicles a futuristic and impressive look. Although LED lights are costlier than halogen lights, they are energy efficient, have a stronger intensity and last longer because of their simple, solid structure. LEDs are also easy to install, and they boost a car’s aesthetics.

To find the bulbs to use in your vehicle, consider using a bulb finder. LEDs come in different colors, so when choosing the color to use for your vehicle, ensure that the LED color is similar to the lens color for turn and brake light functions. LED lights can be added in your car’s footwells, underneath the seats, the underside of the car, in the engine bay, and on the headlights. Below is a short guide to lighting up your vehicle with LED lights.

Choose the right LED strip set

When investing in vehicle lighting improvements like a chameleon led light bar, getting a good LED package is essential. When shopping for your lights, the factors to consider are the reviews, multicolor mode availability, color rotation modes, control over brightness if it’s installer-friendly, and the music system.

Make a list of the tools and supplies needed

The tools you’ll need include a multimeter, crimp connector crimping tool, wire-cutting pliers, screwdrivers, and other tools as required by your vehicle. The supplies you’ll need are wire links, electrical tape roll, crimp connectors for wires, glue, and adapters. You may consider buying a wire tie pack to hold wires together and keep them tidy.

Install LED lights

Mounting the lights takes some time. To successfully install the LED lights, you’ll have to connect the controller or the lights to a +12V, ground the power source, secure the light strips, and then complete the process by checking and testing the operation.

Wire the +12V LED strip lights

While many LED car interior lights come with a cigarette socket power plug, it isn’t a good choice. Consider hardwiring the lights so they can turn off with the ignition switch.

LED strip wiring

For your strip to get to the +12V supply that turns on and off with the ignition, hardwire the set to an adapter wire. Locate a suitable wire behind the stereo in the car, at the fuse in the vehicle’s body, or wiring at the cigarette lighter socket.

Tap off the fuse box

The fuse box in your vehicle, which has the power source for the radio, and your LED kit can be found in any of the areas mentioned above. Look at the user manual to find user marks. You can also connect to a power source at the fuse box, which can be found on the dashboard’s left side under a panel or near the lower left-hand side of the interior.

Fuse box wiring adapters make it simple to tap into a power circuit to install LED lights. You only attach the power wire after plugging the adapters in place of the original fuse.

Connect the wiring

After finding a suitable power source, join the LED control wire and ensure the negative power wire is grounded.

Mount your LED light strips

Since many light sets have the strip lights permanently attached to the control box, the wire length is restricted. However, other traditional installations should be sufficient.

Interior light strip locations

Assuming you have four strip lights, mount them front left and right behind the dashboard, facing down, and on the front or rear edges of the front seats, right and left.

Locate the controller

If you have a remote control and a sound sensor, the LED set controller should be accessible from the remote and positioned to detect sound adequately. Install it on the dashboard’s center console’s sides, where the controller can conceal it. You may choose the driver’s side as it’s the safest.

Install the light strips and the cables

While automotive LED lighting strips for the interior come with self-adhesive tape, it isn’t safe to use it as it fails because of repeated sessions of vibration, heat exposure, and being kicked while in the car. You can either attach the under-dash plastic panels using high-quality adhesive or fasten light strips to vehicle wiring bundles or dashboard brackets with wire links.

Attach light strips to the seats

Once you’ve installed strip lights under the dash, do the same with the seats. You can use a permanent adhesive or a genuine Velcro.

LED amp rack lighting

Place the light under your amps, facing them. This will give you a stunning look that you’ll want to show off. In addition, you can also use LED lights to enhance your car headlights and tail lights for improved road illumination.

Endnote

LED lights are perfect if you’re looking for a car upgrade. Consider using the above guide whenever you’re ready for the revamp. Don’t forget to familiarize yourself with the laws governing LED lighting within your state.