A83 Rest and Be Thankful diversions planned for 26th and 27th August

Traffic on the A83 at the Rest and Be Thankful will be diverted onto the Old Military Road during daytime hours on 26th and 27th August to allow essential hillside works.

Ryan Fowler

20 August 2025

OMR

Road users travelling on the A83 at the Rest and Be Thankful are being advised that traffic will be diverted onto the Old Military Road between 0800 and 1800 on 26th and 27th August to allow essential ground investigation work to continue on the hillside above the carriageway.

The daytime closures are required to protect the safety of the workforce, meaning the work cannot be carried out overnight.

Transport Scotland said it recognises the disruption that traffic management and diversions cause for local communities, businesses and road users but stressed that it is committed to ensuring Argyll and Bute remains open for business.

The work involves lifting specialist drilling equipment onto the hillside using large cranes, supported by ancillary equipment and a large workforce.

Transport Scotland confirmed that the cranes will need to occupy the full width of the A83 carriageway during the operation, making diversions unavoidable.

A spokesperson for Transport Scotland said the temporary diversions are essential to maintain safety for both road users and the workforce.

The agency added that it will work with the ground investigation contractor to complete the work as quickly as possible and reduce the number of diversions if feasible, thanking local communities and road users for their cooperation.

Business Motoring is the motoring resource for business fleets of all sizes, providing news, insights, and expert analysis for fleet operators, company car drivers, and industry professionals.

 
 
