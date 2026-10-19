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AA Patrols team named Road Patrol Team of the Year 2026

The achievement sees The AA make its third consecutive podium win after achieving second place in both 2024 and 2025.

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AA Patrols team Lee Morley and Kevin Osmore claimed the Road Patrol Team of the Year 2026 title at the FIA Region I and ARC Europe Road Patrol Training for Excellence, hosted by ADAC in Germany.

The achievement sees The AA make its third consecutive podium win after achieving second place in both 2024 and 2025.

Roadside teams from motoring organisations across Europe took part in a programme combining technical training with practical assessments designed to test the skills needed to help drivers at the roadside.

Competitors identified faults on a variety of vehicles and, during practical assessments, had 20 minutes to find the root cause of a breakdown and either complete a repair or determine the appropriate next steps for the customer.

Teams were assessed on their technical knowledge and diagnostic process alongside safety, teamwork, speed, customer care and their ability to put newly acquired knowledge into practice.

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Morley (pictured, right) said: “I’m ecstatic with this result. Kevin, the wider AA team and I have put in a huge amount of work ahead of this week’s contest, so it’s incredibly rewarding to come away as winners.

“Massive thanks to the organisers and all the other clubs for making this such an unforgettable week.

“It’s been a fantastic experience and one we’ll remember for a very long time.”

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Osmore (pictured, left) added: “The standard of the competition has been incredibly high, and some of the challenges really tested our technical knowledge and ability to work together under pressure.

“One of the best things about the week has been learning alongside patrols from across Europe, sharing experiences and seeing how other clubs approach the same challenges we face every day.

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“To come away as winners is an awesome feeling. Lee and I are beyond proud to have represented The AA and all our patrol colleagues back home.”

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The 2026 event took place from 13th to 16th October at ADAC’s Mobility Test Centre in Penzing, with the awards ceremony held at ADAC headquarters in Munich.

The event is organised by FIA Region I and ARC Europe to help roadside organisations share expertise and continually raise standards of roadside assistance across Europe.

The AA previously finished second at the competition in 2024, when Chris Wood and Darren Naughton represented the organisation, and again in 2025 with Shaun Jones and Nick Evers.

Dean Keeling, managing director of roadside services at The AA, said: “We couldn’t be prouder of our Patrols. We have always known that we have great Patrols and this proves it.

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“This competition tests so much of what being a great patrol is really about.

“Technical knowledge is obviously hugely important, but so are safety, teamwork, clear thinking under pressure and, crucially, how you look after the person who is standing at the roadside needing your help.

“To come through that process and finish top against talented roadside teams from across Europe is a fantastic achievement.

“Following two consecutive second-place finishes, bringing the title home this year makes it even more special and is testament not only to Lee and Kevin, but to the people who have supported and trained them.”

The Road Patrol Training for Excellence also allowed participants to work with different vehicle technologies and learn from roadside organisations and automotive experts from across Europe.

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The AA said that sharing expertise is increasingly important as the vehicles patrols encounter become more technologically diverse and complex.

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