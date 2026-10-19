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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/aa-patrols-team-named-road-patrol-team-of-the-year-2026/

AA Patrols team Lee Morley and Kevin Osmore claimed the Road Patrol Team of the Year 2026 title at the FIA Region I and ARC Europe Road Patrol Training for Excellence, hosted by ADAC in Germany.

The achievement sees The AA make its third consecutive podium win after achieving second place in both 2024 and 2025.

Roadside teams from motoring organisations across Europe took part in a programme combining technical training with practical assessments designed to test the skills needed to help drivers at the roadside.

Competitors identified faults on a variety of vehicles and, during practical assessments, had 20 minutes to find the root cause of a breakdown and either complete a repair or determine the appropriate next steps for the customer.

Teams were assessed on their technical knowledge and diagnostic process alongside safety, teamwork, speed, customer care and their ability to put newly acquired knowledge into practice.

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Morley (pictured, right) said: “I’m ecstatic with this result. Kevin, the wider AA team and I have put in a huge amount of work ahead of this week’s contest, so it’s incredibly rewarding to come away as winners.

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“Massive thanks to the organisers and all the other clubs for making this such an unforgettable week.

“It’s been a fantastic experience and one we’ll remember for a very long time.”