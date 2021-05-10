Reading Time: 2 minutes

A NEW platform from AA Prestige and Herd Hire is being launched to deliver connected service, repair and maintenance capability to anyone that manages a fleet of vehicles.

The platform, Herd Connect, is the result of a new three-year partnership which sees AA Prestige named as a preferred status supplier. AA Prestige will work with Herd Hire to offer a wide range of bespoke services to fleet drivers, including:

• Driver Booking Management Services

• Dedicated White Labelled Phone Line

• Vehicle Off-Road (VOR) Management

• Garage Network Management

• Part Pre-Ordering

• Preparation of Garage Jobs

Herd Connect offers a comprehensive package including fleet management, consultancy, compliance, servicing and maintenance, and a customer dashboard that offers visibility over the status of fleets. It is designed to reduce the burden of in-house fleet administration whilst providing increased fleet management, ensuring vehicles are health and safety compliant.

The partnership will give fleet customers access to the AA approved garage network – a 500-strong network of independent garages across the UK that is regularly audited to ensure it meets the AA’s highest standards.

Simon Benson, Managing Director, AA Prestige, said: “Both AA Prestige and Herd Hire put the driver at the heart of everything we do. As our partnership progresses, we will continue to add innovative solutions for drivers whilst maintaining great value and customer service.”

Herd Group Commercial Director, Jason Rogerson said “There are clear synergies between Herd and AA Prestige, as we place customer care at the heart of our business which reflects AA Prestige’s own company ethos.

“The partnership will allow us to confidently give our Herd Connect customers direct access to the AA Prestige operational model to create a seamless ‘one call covers all’ customer experience.

“This marks the beginning of an exciting chapter for Herd and further reinforces our position as a fleet leader. Through a continuing collaboration with the AA Prestige, not only will we benefit from their AA approved garage network but also future developments in telematics and driver management solutions.”