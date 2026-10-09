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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/aa-warns-of-fuel-postcode-lottery-as-full-tank-prices-vary-by-4-72/

The AA has warned of a “fuel postcode lottery” as it found that prices to fill a 55-litre tank range by £4.72 depending on location.

Average petrol prices currently vary by 8.59p per litre across the country.

The cheapest place to fill up is Northern Ireland, with petrol prices averaging 167.32p per litre, while prices in the South East of England average 175.91p per litre, making it the UK’s most expensive region for petrol.

Diesel is also cheapest in Northern Ireland, at 193.12p per litre, although Scotland currently has the highest average diesel price, at 201.13p per litre.

For a full 55-litre tank, prices vary by £4.41.

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The AA also warned that prices vary by forecourt type. Excluding motorway service areas, the average supermarket petrol price is 172.58p per litre, compared with 175.12p per litre at non-supermarket locations.

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For diesel, supermarket prices average 197.52p per litre, compared with 200.45p per litre for non-supermarket forecourts.

Edmund King, president at the AA, said: “Fuel prices are heading in the right direction, but drivers can still face a real postcode lottery at the pumps.