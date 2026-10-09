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Cost Efficiency

AA warns of “fuel postcode lottery” as full tank prices vary by £4.72

Average petrol prices currently vary by 8.59p per litre across the country.

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The AA has warned of a “fuel postcode lottery” as it found that prices to fill a 55-litre tank range by £4.72 depending on location.

Average petrol prices currently vary by 8.59p per litre across the country.

The cheapest place to fill up is Northern Ireland, with petrol prices averaging 167.32p per litre, while prices in the South East of England average 175.91p per litre, making it the UK’s most expensive region for petrol.

Diesel is also cheapest in Northern Ireland, at 193.12p per litre, although Scotland currently has the highest average diesel price, at 201.13p per litre.

For a full 55-litre tank, prices vary by £4.41.

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The AA also warned that prices vary by forecourt type. Excluding motorway service areas, the average supermarket petrol price is 172.58p per litre, compared with 175.12p per litre at non-supermarket locations.

For diesel, supermarket prices average 197.52p per litre, compared with 200.45p per litre for non-supermarket forecourts.

Edmund King, president at the AA, said: “Fuel prices are heading in the right direction, but drivers can still face a real postcode lottery at the pumps.

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“Yesterday we urged drivers to make every drop matter, and today’s figures show why shopping around is part of that. W

“here you live can affect what you pay, but so can where you choose to fill up.

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“The AA app makes it easier to compare nearby fuel prices and find cheaper options before setting off. With differences of several pence a litre between areas and forecourts, a quick check could save drivers pounds on a tank.”

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Lee Morley, expert patrol at the AA, said: “While fuel prices remain high, there are simple things drivers can do to make every drop go further.

“Plan journeys in advance, remove unnecessary weight from the car, avoid unnecessary idling and combine shorter trips where possible.

“It’s also important to keep tyres correctly inflated, as under-inflated tyres can increase fuel consumption.”

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