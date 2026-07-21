Abarth 500e priced from £24,245 with Electric Car Grant

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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/abarth-500e-priced-from-24245-with-electric-car-grant/

The Abarth 500e has received the Government’s full £3,750 Electric Car Grant, reducing its starting price to £24,245.

Convertible versions are also eligible, with prices starting at £27,245.

It has 155PS from a front-mounted motor and can accelerate to 62mph in seven seconds.

Range is 164 miles and standard equipment includes 17-inch alloy wheels, keyless start and a digital instrument cluster.

The Abarth 500e’s Fiat counterpart is also eligible for the full £3,750 Electric Car Grant.

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Kris Cholmondeley, managing director at Fiat & Abarth UK, said: “This is another important step in making electric performance more accessible to a wider audience.

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“The Abarth 500e demonstrates that electrification and driving excitement can go hand in hand.

“Combining the thrill and character expected of the Abarth brand with the additional benefit of the £3,750 Government Electric Car Grant makes it an even more compelling proposition for customers considering the switch to electric.”