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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/abax-delivers-ai-to-support-fleet-gdpr-compliance/

ABAX has launched ABAX Vision AI, an intelligent video telematics solution tailored specifically to navigate complex UK GDPR requirements.

To accelerate safe, compliant deployments, the company has introduced a comprehensive initiative providing complimentary professional hardware installation across the UK for all qualifying contracts.

Installing any in-vehicle camera establishes a business as a ‘data controller’ under UK GDPR, requiring formal Legitimate Interests Assessments (LIAs) and, for high-risk processing such as driver-facing cameras, mandatory Data Protection Impact Assessments (DPIAs), according to ABAX.

Developed to align with Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) guidelines, the system aims to move away from continuous cloud recording in favour of a targeted, privacy-respecting driver safety system.

Incorrectly positioned or poorly calibrated cameras risk capturing non-work areas.

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To resolve this, ABAX is offering complimentary professional installation across the UK on all qualifying contracts.

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ABAX Vision AI incorporates key structural features such as no continuous cloud surveillance, intrusive audio being deactivated by default, edge-native AI for biometric protection, and unified and secure data control.

No continuous cloud surveillance is designed for high-definition footage to be uploaded and securely archived only when specific safety events occur.