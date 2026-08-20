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ABAX delivers AI to support fleet GDPR compliance

To accelerate compliant deployments, the company has introduced an initiative providing complimentary professional hardware installation.

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ABAX has launched ABAX Vision AI, an intelligent video telematics solution tailored specifically to navigate complex UK GDPR requirements.

To accelerate safe, compliant deployments, the company has introduced a comprehensive initiative providing complimentary professional hardware installation across the UK for all qualifying contracts.

Installing any in-vehicle camera establishes a business as a ‘data controller’ under UK GDPR, requiring formal Legitimate Interests Assessments (LIAs) and, for high-risk processing such as driver-facing cameras, mandatory Data Protection Impact Assessments (DPIAs), according to ABAX.

Developed to align with Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) guidelines, the system aims to move away from continuous cloud recording in favour of a targeted, privacy-respecting driver safety system.

Incorrectly positioned or poorly calibrated cameras risk capturing non-work areas.

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To resolve this, ABAX is offering complimentary professional installation across the UK on all qualifying contracts.

ABAX Vision AI incorporates key structural features such as no continuous cloud surveillance, intrusive audio being deactivated by default, edge-native AI for biometric protection, and unified and secure data control.

No continuous cloud surveillance is designed for high-definition footage to be uploaded and securely archived only when specific safety events occur.

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ABAX Vision AI keeps audio recording deactivated out of the box to allow fleets to configure event-triggered audio only where there is a documented, proportionate safety requirement. 

When dual-facing cameras are deployed to monitor risky behaviours such as driver fatigue or mobile phone use, sensitive visual features are analysed locally on the device’s processor.

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No raw biometric profiles are stored in the cloud to minimise the regulatory risks associated with Article 9 UK GDPR processing of sensitive biometric data. 

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The solution integrates video evidence directly with telemetry data, driver profiles, and routes on a single, secure ABAX platform to eliminate the vulnerabilities of standalone third-party dashcam applications or local SD cards, creating a secure, restricted-access audit trail.

Jack Bell, senior technical project manager at ABAX, said: “Traditional video telematics provides valuable operational data, but deployment often introduces significant concerns regarding driver surveillance.

“We designed ABAX Vision AI to solve both the physical safety of the fleet and the legal compliance of the business.

“Securing GDPR compliance, setting transparent company policies, and winning driver trust are the real keys to a successful rollout.

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“With edge-native processing and strict event-triggering, we have developed a tool that actively supports drivers rather than monitors them.”

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