ACs Taxis adopts AssetGo, boosting DVSA compliance

ACs Taxis has adopted the AssetGo fleet management system, streamlining its fleet management processes and boosting DVSA compliance.

The move consolidates maintenance, reporting and compliance processes into a single system.

ACs Taxis operates a fleet of 100 taxis and 30 coaches from its base in Musselburgh, Scotland.

The platform also enables ACs Taxis to manage fuel reporting, log accidents and schedule preventative maintenance inspections (PMIs).

Robert Campbell, business partner and transport manager at ACs Taxis, said: “AssetGo stood out from the start. We trialled several platforms but none offered the same level of integration and usability.

“It became the workshop favourite almost immediately.

“We now have a complete overview of our entire fleet on one platform. Compliance has improved significantly, and communication between drivers, management, and our workshop has never been better.

“The system was also relatively quick and straightforward to integrate.

“From the beginning, the AssetGo team provided close support with setup, advice, and product training, which made the whole process smooth and stress-free.”

AssetGo was designed for fleets of all sizes and covers areas such as digital walkarounds, maintenance scheduling, incident reporting and document management.

A spokesperson for AssetGo said: “We’re proud to support ACs Taxis in raising the bar for fleet compliance and operational transparency.

“Our mission is to help transport operators simplify complex processes while staying ahead of regulatory requirements.”