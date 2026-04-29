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Adams Foodservice adds Carrier Transicold units after successful fleet trial

The systems have been fitted to two 3.5-tonne Renault Master vehicles and five Maxus Deliver 9 chassis cabs.

Jessica Bird

29 April 2026

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Wholesale food supplier Adams Foodservice has added seven Carrier Transicold Pulsor 400 multi-temperature refrigeration units to its fleet following a successful trial.

The systems have been fitted to two 3.5-tonne Renault Master vehicles and five Maxus Deliver 9 chassis cabs with Coolfreeze box bodies.

They join the company’s 29-vehicle commercial fleet.

Adams Foodservice said the units would support multi-drop routes across South East England, transporting ambient, chilled and frozen goods across up to 24 deliveries per day.

Kelseigh Harrison-Smith, group wholesale manager at Adams Foodservice, said: “We needed a refrigeration system that could maintain consistent temperatures on our intensive multi-drop delivery routes without depending on higher engine speeds.

“During a trial with Carrier Transicold last year, we quickly saw the Pulsor was well suited to our operations, delivering strong fuel efficiency and consistent performance, even with frequent door openings.

“Equally important has been their responsive support, clear communication and deep understanding of our requirements.”

Carrier Transicold said the Pulsor 400 MT maintains full refrigeration capacity at engine speeds as low as 1,000 rpm, aimed at vehicles operating on frequent stop-start delivery work.

It uses the company’s E-Drive technology, which converts engine power into electricity to run the refrigeration unit.

The unit also features a ‘key out’ function, allowing drivers to lock the vehicle while leaving the refrigeration system running during deliveries.

Elliot Quinn, key account manager at Carrier Transicold UK, said: “It has been a pleasure building this new relationship with the team at Adams Foodservice, demonstrating how Carrier Transicold’s technology can support the demanding requirements of its business.

“We’re confident that the latest additions to its fleet are designed to help support consistent cooling performance and operational reliability across intensive delivery routes.”

Founded in 1999, Adams Foodservice began as a greengrocer in Shoreham before relocating to Worthing in 2015.

The new vehicles will operate six days a week, covering around 100 miles per day and serving customers including restaurants, pubs, bars, nurseries and schools across Sussex, Surrey and Kent.

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