Adept Vehicle Management selects Fleet Assist to manage SMR

Fleet Assist will provide SMR services through its network of 5,200 garages and 500 mobile mechanics, managed through its Service Booking Lite tool.

Dylan Robertson

8 August 2025

Adept Vehicle Management

Adept Vehicle Management has selected Fleet Assist as its servicing, maintenance and repair (SMR) partner as part of a three-year contract.

Fleet Assist will provide SMR services through its network of 5,200 garages and 500 mobile units, managed through its Service Booking Lite tool.

The tool will direct work to the most appropriate garage, based on preferences set by Adept.

Vehicles across Adept’s contract hire, fleet management, daily rental, personal leasing and salary sacrifice portfolios will be maintained through the partnership.

Adept Vehicle Management will also utilise Fleet Assist’s Paybill service, which consolidates all SMR costs into one invoice.

Mark Pedley, director at Adept Vehicle Management, said: “We are experiencing growth across all areas of our business and have appointed Fleet Assist to support us in supporting us to meet our customers’ SMR needs.

“It gives us peace of mind that Fleet Assist is helping us provide the best possible service for our customers whilst supporting our ops team.

“We look forward to working together over the coming years.”

Along with assistance from Fleet Assist’s office and field-based teams, the services will support Adept’s dedicated maintenance support department.

Garry Winckley (pictured), business development director at Fleet Assist, said: “We are excited to start collaborating with the Adept VM team as their business continues to grow.

“Adept VM’s wide product and service offering means meeting a range of customers’ SMR needs which will be made easier with extensive support from the Fleet Assist team.”

