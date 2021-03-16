Reading Time: < 1 minute

ADESA UK has partnered with QA Vehicle Solutions in a move which expands its defleeting operations into Scotland.

The business, which has a five-acre site near Edinburgh, will join ADESA UK’s network of defleet centres in Newbury and Doncaster, with more sites set to follow.

Managing Director Jonathan Holland said: “Scotland is a major focus for our expanding remarketing operations and this strategic partnership enables us to offer our growing number of fleet customers a full repair and refurbishment service for vehicles being sold on our digital platform.

“QA Vehicle Solutions has established itself as one of Scotland’s leading fleet repairers. Its location on the Edinburgh bypass and adjacent to the M8 provides excellent road connections to the Borders, Fife and the central belt of Scotland, enabling defleeted vehicles to be transported across the country to a central location.”

QA Vehicle Solutions was voted the 2020 Car Repairer of the Year by the British Bodyshop Awards. Its site includes a fully equipped 35,000 sq ft workshop facility with three spray booths.

In addition to repairs and refurbishment, the site will also be used for storage, with defleeted vehicles able to undergo digital inspections using ADESA’s AI-based Intelligent Vehicle Inspection (IVI) service.

“Over the course of 2020 we demonstrated how ADESA’s digital-only remarketing solutions resonated with fleet vendors by achieving speed to sale and improving sale return in what was a challenging year for everyone. This strategic partnership is part of our ongoing expansion which will see the rollout of more defleeting centres across the UK,” said Holland.