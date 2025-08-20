Admiral and The Vella Group launch repair centre in Manchester

Admiral and The Vella Group have launched a co-branded repair centre in Manchester, which will exclusively repair Admiral customers’ vehicles.

The centre is equipped to repair electric vehicles (EVs), with specialist tools, dedicated EV bays, charging facilities and specially trained technicians.

It is the first facility in Admiral’s rollout of the co-branded model, which will soon be expanded to other partners nationwide.

The facility will also trial new technologies and processes which will later be expanded to other centres in Admiral’s network.

Scott McCammon, head of motor repair at Admiral, said: “We’re excited to announce the launch of a new co-branded repair centre in partnership with The Vella Group.

“We’re incredibly proud of the service and the capabilities provided by our trusted repair partners, and this collaboration allows us to deliver a seamless vehicle repair experience.

“Our customers will benefit from the combined strengths of both organisations at every stage of their repair journey, reinforcing our ongoing commitment to innovation and delivering the best customer experience.

“The repair centre enhances our ability to deliver expert repairs, including for electric vehicles, and reinforces Admiral’s position as a leading EV insurer.

“We’re continually investing in a repair network that supports our growing customer base and helps drive us towards a more sustainable future.”

Admiral has committed to reducing the environmental impact of car insurance claims, while The Vella Group has been certified as carbon neutral under the PAS 2060 standard.

The centre features UV and ambient paint cure systems and energy efficient equipment, all intended to lower emmisions.

Marc Holding, managing director at The Vella Group, said: “Launching this co-branded repair centre with Admiral is a major step forward in our shared mission to provide the best possible experience for our customers.

“We’re focused on maximising efficiency and ensuring a seamless process, especially as we respond to the growing demand for electric vehicle expertise.

“This partnership gives us an opportunity to explore and test innovative ideas and new processes, with a strong emphasis on sustainability and customer care.

“We are incredibly excited to be on this journey with Admiral.”