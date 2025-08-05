Aermach selects Fleet Alliance for EV salary sacrifice scheme

Cardiff-based aviation specialist Aermach has selected Fleet Alliance to provide an electric vehicle (EV) salary sacrifice scheme for its staff.

Aermach, which specialises in the sale, lease and exchange of airframes and aircraft engine assets, wanted to enhance its benefits package for employees and reduce its carbon footprint.

The business said it selected Fleet Alliance due to its track record of tailoring salary sacrifice schemes to businesses of all sizes.

The partnership was led by Chris Rowthorn (pictured), the newly appointed Fleet Alliance representative for Wales and the South West.

Employees have already taken delivery of the first vehicles and more are on order.

Rowthorn said: “Meeting businesses across such a diverse range of sectors is one of the most rewarding parts of my job.

“Aermach epitomises the dynamism of South Wales’ aerospace cluster, and its blue-chip client list speaks for itself.

“It’s been a pleasure working with the team and helping them add a compelling new benefit for their exceptional staff.

“Aermach made a great decision to introduce electric cars for its employees through a salary sacrifice scheme as EVs combine advantageous tax breaks with a sustainable solution for businesses.

“Our scheme is a great way to offer a company car at no extra cost to the business as it includes all service, maintenance and breakdown costs.

“In addition, it encourages staff to make the timely transition to electric cars, thereby reducing the corporate carbon footprint while helping the business meet its environmental, social and governance (ESG) agenda.”

Salary sacrifice schemes can save up to 60% on running costs when compared with Personal Contract Hire (PCH).

Rhys Evans, finance director at Aermach, said: “Chris Rowthorn was very responsive to our needs as a business and understood completely our objectives in wanting to provide a salary sacrifice scheme for employees to select the latest electric cars.

“Already, we’ve seen our first couple of EVs ordered and delivered in a very short timeframe and have more orders in the pipeline.”

Rowthorn has signed the Business Wales Green Growth Pledge, committing to embedding practical and measurable sustainability actions.

Rowthorn said: “Electric car salary sacrifice offers huge tax benefits. And, as we competitively tender each salary sacrifice lease across a panel of competitive funders, we can leverage the access to an electric car for our customers and their employees.

“My goal is to turn Fleet Alliance’s carbon‑neutral expertise into practical wins for every client, from the first EV they lease to the last tonne of CO₂ they cut.

“The Green Growth Pledge offers instant structure for engaging clients in lower‑carbon mobility choices and help them meet national sustainability goals.”