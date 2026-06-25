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AFP adds lobbying against eVED to manifesto

The revised manifesto calls for more support on electric van adoption and action to stabilise the used EV market.

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AFP manifesto
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The Association of Fleet Professionals (AFP) has added lobbying the Government to change its plans for Electric Vehicle Excise Duty (eVED) to its manifesto.

The revised manifesto calls for more support on electric van adoption, action to stabilise the used electric vehicle (EV) market and an update to the available to use rule on company cars.

It also includes measures to improve EV charging, such as the need to develop a national kerbside charging strategy, improve charge point regulation, invest in community charging costs and remove VAT from home charger installation costs.

In the manifesto, the AFP welcomed the Government’s Road Safety Strategy and reiterated its support for the development of a dedicated fleet apprenticeship.

The creation of the latest manifesto was overseen by Dale Eynon, Government affairs and policy lead at the AFP.

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Eynon said: “The new version of the AFP Manifesto contains a comprehensive set of proposals designed to accelerate fleet decarbonisation, simplify fleet related taxation and regulation, improve national vehicle charging infrastructure, enhance fleet safety and mobility, and strengthen workforce capability.

“We are advocating for coordinated government action to support fleets through a complex and rapidly evolving technological landscape – and this document serves as a foundational ‘to do’ list for our lobbying strategy covering engagement with Government departments, regulators, and industry partners.

“Implementing eVED in April 2028 may adversely affect both new and used EV values, elevating operational expenses for businesses and potentially decelerating the UK’s momentum toward electrification at a critical juncture. Fleets are rightly concerned.

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“However, we also recognise and welcome constructive action taken by the government in other areas and have added the recently launched Road Safety Strategy to the Manifesto.

“Feedback from AFP members indicates that its measures are viewed as prudent, well-constructed, and likely to yield positive results.”

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The AFP’s previous manifesto was issued before the most recent General Election in July 2024.

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It said that progress has been made in a number of areas since this, including the derogation to 4.25 tonnes for electric vans, reflecting its success in lobbying the Government.

Paul Hollick, chair at the AFP, said: “The Manifesto represents our thinking on where we believe the Government should be heading on a wide range of issues.

“It is designed to focus on practical points – ranging from small detail alterations to major strategic shifts – which will enable fleets to move forward with their plans faster and more effectively.

“Much has been achieved – for example, around 4.25 tonne electric vans and the need for long-term benefit in kind tables that provide fleets with future certainty – that show our lobbying activity is producing positive real-world effects for fleets.”

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