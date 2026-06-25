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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/afp-adds-lobbying-against-eved-to-manifesto/

The Association of Fleet Professionals (AFP) has added lobbying the Government to change its plans for Electric Vehicle Excise Duty (eVED) to its manifesto.

The revised manifesto calls for more support on electric van adoption, action to stabilise the used electric vehicle (EV) market and an update to the available to use rule on company cars.

It also includes measures to improve EV charging, such as the need to develop a national kerbside charging strategy, improve charge point regulation, invest in community charging costs and remove VAT from home charger installation costs.

In the manifesto, the AFP welcomed the Government’s Road Safety Strategy and reiterated its support for the development of a dedicated fleet apprenticeship.

The creation of the latest manifesto was overseen by Dale Eynon, Government affairs and policy lead at the AFP.

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Eynon said: “The new version of the AFP Manifesto contains a comprehensive set of proposals designed to accelerate fleet decarbonisation, simplify fleet related taxation and regulation, improve national vehicle charging infrastructure, enhance fleet safety and mobility, and strengthen workforce capability.

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“We are advocating for coordinated government action to support fleets through a complex and rapidly evolving technological landscape – and this document serves as a foundational ‘to do’ list for our lobbying strategy covering engagement with Government departments, regulators, and industry partners.

“Implementing eVED in April 2028 may adversely affect both new and used EV values, elevating operational expenses for businesses and potentially decelerating the UK’s momentum toward electrification at a critical juncture. Fleets are rightly concerned.