Reading Time: 2 minutes

A SPECIAL webinar about its recently-launched Dealer Standard has been announced by the Association of Fleet Operators (AFP).

Being held on Wednesday 20th April at 9.30am, it will feature AFP board members James Pestell and Ric Baird alongside Zoe Lawson, head of corporate sales at Marshall Motor Group, all three of whom were involved in the accreditation’s development.

Topics covered will include why and how the Standard was created, its aims, what it includes, the benefits to all parties involved, monitoring and feedback processes, and how fleet operators, service providers and dealers can get involved.

The AFP Dealer Standard is a 28-point accreditation designed to ensure that fleet cars and vans are delivered in a consistently good condition to the end user, who is given a comprehensive handover that covers new technology, particularly if they are taking delivery of their first electric vehicle.

Marshall, Inchcape and Sytner have become the first major motor retailers to commit to the Standard, and more look set to soon follow suit, said Paul Hollick, chair at the AFP.

He said: “We’ve been very pleased with the initial response to the launch of the Dealer Standard from across the fleet and dealer sectors. It has been extremely positive.

“Our intention was always that the accreditation should become used right across the industry by all dealers and fleets and we’ve made an excellent start towards that objective.

“Indeed, we are already hearing from some major leasing fleets that they are planning to work in the future only with dealers who commit to the Standard, which would certainly help to accelerate its adoption.

“We’ll be discussing these issues and more as part of the webinar, which will serve as an excellent introduction for any organisation interested in finding out more.”

The webinar is open to all interested parties and details can be found at https://www.theafp.co.uk/ webinars/dealer-standards- launch/.





