FIELD Dynamics has been appointed as the data partner to the Association of Fleet Professionals (AFP) for its recently-announced national electric vehicle kerbside charging demand map.

The online resource, expected to be launched at the end of Q1, will show where fleet drivers reside who need kerbside charging, generally because of living in a property with no drive, meaning private charging cannot be installed.

Charlie Gilbert, partner at Field Dynamics, said: “This project will involve harvesting, cleansing and processing information largely provided by the AFP’s project team members, who are supplying data from their fleets at postcode geographies.

“We will then develop a methodology to compare this fleet footprint data with information about on- and off-street households to provide a view of which fleet drivers are in local authorities where there is high kerbside charging demand. The online map we then construct will be public facing and available for everyone to query and interrogate.”

Paul Hollick, chair at the AFP, added: ““Initially, we expect to use data from AFP major fleets operating EVs totalling about 160,000 drivers but have also issued a general data call from any businesses across the country that might be able to contribute. Every day we are hearing from fleets, especially van fleets, that want to speed up the electrification of their operations but are being hampered by the problem of charging for drivers who do not have off-road parking or any other access to a charger.

“This is generally thought to be about 40% of drivers across all fleets but, when it comes to light commercial vehicles, we believe the figure to be nearer 70%. That means good availability of kerbside charging is essential if van electrification is going to be a success.”

Field Dynamics is a leading net zero data analytics consultancy that performs advanced data science and spatial analysis, as well as creating bespoke modelling solutions. Much of its work is delivered using its cloud intelligence platform, the Accelerated Insight Platform.

Its projects span both the public and private sector with clients covering leading management, strategy and transport consultancies, distributed network operators, charge point operators, government departments and local authorities.

Fleet operators interested in contributing data to the AFP project should visit https://ev-hub.theafp.co.uk/ ev-kerbside-charging/ to indicate their interest and a member of the AFP will call them to discuss how the process works. All information provided will be anonymised to avoid breaching GDPR regulations.