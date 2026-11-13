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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/afp-asks-government-to-maintain-current-zev-mandate-targets/

The existing 2030 target of 80% for sales of new electric cars should be maintained, the Association of Fleet Professionals (AFP) said in its submission to the Government’s Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) Mandate consultation.

It added that more help is needed for electric vans.

The industry body said fleets account for a large proportion of electric car sales and would therefore be hit hard by the effects of a downward revision, which could lead to lower manufacturer and charge point investment, higher prices and weaker supply.

For electric vans, though, it recommended a new goal of 40%, reduced from the current 70%, together with increased availability of depot charging and better grid support.

Dale Eynon, government affairs and policy lead at AFP, said: “Many of our members have long-term electrification plans, and potential increases in the price of electric cars alongside lower availability will stall this transition.

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“The current target should be retained, in our view.

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“However, we support a deeper, time-limited adjustment to reflect slower market readiness for electric vans, particularly in specialist and high-payload segments.

“The eLCV market has not developed as rapidly as its electric car equivalent because ranges are too short, the total cost of operation is often higher, and public charging availability is patchy and often not suited to van charging.