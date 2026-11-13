Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/afp-asks-government-to-maintain-current-zev-mandate-targets/
The existing 2030 target of 80% for sales of new electric cars should be maintained, the Association of Fleet Professionals (AFP) said in its submission to the Government’s Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) Mandate consultation.
It added that more help is needed for electric vans.
The industry body said fleets account for a large proportion of electric car sales and would therefore be hit hard by the effects of a downward revision, which could lead to lower manufacturer and charge point investment, higher prices and weaker supply.
For electric vans, though, it recommended a new goal of 40%, reduced from the current 70%, together with increased availability of depot charging and better grid support.
Dale Eynon, government affairs and policy lead at AFP, said: “Many of our members have long-term electrification plans, and potential increases in the price of electric cars alongside lower availability will stall this transition.
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“The current target should be retained, in our view.
“However, we support a deeper, time-limited adjustment to reflect slower market readiness for electric vans, particularly in specialist and high-payload segments.
“The eLCV market has not developed as rapidly as its electric car equivalent because ranges are too short, the total cost of operation is often higher, and public charging availability is patchy and often not suited to van charging.
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“Any adjustment should be accompanied by targeted support for depot charging and grid reinforcement.
“In addition, the charging network is not fit for purpose for electric van operators due to issues including bay size, availability of spaces, charging capacity and high charging costs.”
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For plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs), the AFP supported updating CO2 values to reflect real-world emissions, but said the impact on benefit in kind (BIK) taxation must be considered.
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The organisation also supported adoption of the UNECE NOVC HEV Category 2 definition, covering vehicles with batteries over 60 volts, for hybrids allowed on sale after 2030.
Eynon said: “This provides clarity and ensures only meaningful hybrid technologies remain available.
“Mild hybrids should not be permitted due to their limited environmental benefit.”
Finally, the organisation argued for additional incentives to stimulate ZEV demand, highlighting depot charging, grid reinforcement and commercial vehicle electrification.
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Eynon said: “These are all necessary to accelerate fleet electrification.
“In particular, we believe the government needs to introduce a Charge Point Regulator or Ombudsman to take a more holistic view of this important area and ensure proper standards are in place, with transparent and fair complaint routes, and a more reliable and integrated network.”
The ZEV Mandate consultation closed on Friday 23rd October.
Although there has been speculation, no date for the Government’s response has yet been announced.