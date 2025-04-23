AFP calls for board member applications to support continued growth

The Association of Fleet Professionals (AFP) has opened applications for two board member positions, as the organisation continues to grow its influence and membership base within the fleet industry.

The appointments will expand the current 14-member board and are aimed at helping the not-for-profit organisation manage an increasing workload as it broadens its activities and campaigns across the fleet sector.

Paul Hollick (pictured), chair at the AFP, said: “The AFP is experiencing continued growth both in its membership and the scope of its activities.

“This is very welcome but is placing increased pressure on our board and we are looking for more experts to share the workload.

“Being an AFP board member is deeply rewarding.

“It brings the opportunity to make a genuine difference to our sector, becoming involved with everything from raising standards and launching new projects, through to campaigning on key issues and providing advice to individual fleet managers.”

Hollick encouraged applications from fleet professionals who are passionate about contributing to the industry’s development, adding that successful candidates would be selected through a formal process and a vote by AFP members.

Individuals wishing to apply should submit a short biography of no more than 250 words, along with a statement outlining their motivation for applying and what they believe they can bring to the AFP board.

Applications must be sent to [email protected] by midday on 2nd May 2025.

The AFP brings together more than 1,500 professionals from the car and light commercial fleet sector. Its work includes training, industry advocacy, white paper publication, and organising events and forums to drive progress and share best practice across the industry.