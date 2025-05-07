The Association of Fleet Professionals (AFP) has celebrated the most recent cohort of professionals to complete its Continued Professional Development (CPD) accredited Fleet Vehicle Management course.

The individuals took part in the IMI accredited courses either in person on online.

Those graduating from the Strategic level course included:

Donna Pugh, Grundfos Pumps

Lisa Malone, AON

Rebecca Bracewell, Lex

Amy Procter, SMS plc

Andrew Ertl, Belron UK

Barry Nutter, Lancashire Police

Darren Davies, London Hire,

Emma Pemble, Kent Police

Keelie Fleet, Altrad

Reece Seal, Plastic Surgeon

Sam Paterson, Alphabet

Samantha Biggs, AA

Scott Simpson, Anglian Water

Those gaining accreditation in the Advanced category also became fellows of the AFP. These were:

Charlie Dix, Lex

Joanne Turner, Lex

Matthew Hammond, Altrad

Matt Neale, Platform Housing

Rob Simister, Centrica

Russ Boulton, Ayvens

Paul Hillock, chair of the AFP, said: “It’s the biggest year yet in terms of people becoming fellows, and it’s a very hard accreditation to attain, so well done to everyone.”

The AFP also announced awards for the three individuals who achieved the highest level in the programme – distinction.

The award winners were: Lisa malone (Strategic Online); Scott Simpson (Strategic Face-to-Face); and Russ Boulton (Advanced).

Ronnie Gillman, executive coach and mentor, said that the awards recognised “drive, commitment sharing with others, getting stuck in and showing some vulnerability around personal development… [these are] awards not only for very high attainment, but a great attitude.”