  
BV Masthead.png
Subscribe
Linkedin X-twitter Facebook Tiktok Instagram
logo.png
Subscribe

AFP committee calls for action against ‘concerning’ OTA updates

AFP members reported that vehicle capabilities had been downgraded with OTA updates, with changes including slower charging speeds on EVs.

Dylan Robertson

15 April 2026

Fleet Operations & Compliance

SHARE

OTA updates

Association of Fleet Professionals (AFP) members have called for action against ‘concerning’ over-the-air (OTA) vehicle software updates, at the most recent meeting of the Megafleets Committee.

Some AFP members reported that vehicle capabilities had been downgraded following OTA updates, with changes including slower charging speeds on electric vehicles (EVs).

The AFP suggested that fleets must draw the line, and that limits should be placed on the number and extent of changes made, while more information as to why the changes are being made needs to be provided.

The Megafleets Committee is made up of some of the largest car and van operators in the UK.

Paul Hollick (pictured), chair at the AFP, said: “There are, for example, reported cases where OTA updates have slowed the charging speeds of EVs, sometimes quite substantially, and this obviously has a direct impact on their operational potential.

“If a fleet manager has allocated 30 mins to charge a van midway through a carefully planned route and it suddenly takes 45 minutes instead, that has cost and service implications.

“Manufacturers are no doubt making these changes for good reasons such as improved battery life or even safety but they are also reducing the capabilities of a vehicle long after the fleet has decided to buy or lease it, and that simply doesn’t seem right.

“It may even potentially be a breach of contract.

“We are in a situation where car and van makers are using OTA technology to downgrade the capabilities of vehicles to a noticeable degree – usually without warning, consultation or explanation.

“That is concerning and needs to change.

“The possible solutions to this are not clear but at the very least, we’d like to see limits placed on the number and extent of changes that are made, and much more information provided about what is happening to fleet vehicles and why.

“It was pointed out that agency drivers often need manufacturer apps in order to access basic remote car or van functions but removing those rights once that person moves on is often difficult or impossible.

“Apps tend to be designed on a one user per vehicle basis but that’s not how fleets tend to work, especially van operators.

“Also, manufacturers often carry out updates to apps that alter their capabilities in a similar fashion to OTA software changes, and do not consult with the fleets who are their largest users.

“Our members feel, at the very least, they need to be kept in the loop when changes are made and given the opportunity to make any concerns known.”

Related Posts

Business Motoring Award Winners 2025

EV_Day_Cannock_NVH_Ford_Transit_Custom_1_2024
Business Van Awards

Northgate takes top honour for long-term van hire 

R5
Business Motoring Awards

Icon reborn: Renault 5 powers to EV success 

Northgate-Cannock-99
Business Van Awards

Northgate sets the pace in van fleet management 

europcar
Business Motoring Awards

Europcar recognised for flexible mobility and EV support 

Skoda Superb Hatch LK
Business Motoring Awards

Winners announced! 2025 Awards: Celebrating the best in business motoring

nationwide
Business Motoring Awards

Nationwide Vehicle Contracts named top leasing provider for SMEs

fod
Industry & Market News

Fleetondemand wins big with smart ground transport tech for SMEs 

van-monster-1
Business Van Awards

Van Monster awarded for outstanding used van support 

charge scheme
Business Motoring Awards

Electric Car Scheme leads the charge in SME fleet electrification 

europcar
Business Van Awards

Long-term rental solutions earn recognition for Europcar Vans & Trucks 

lightfoot
Business Van Awards

Lightfoot wins fleet management award for real-time driver coaching and support 

master-1
Business Van Awards

Winners announced: Business Vans Awards 2025 – Recognising excellence on the road

Business-Vans-Best-Large-EV-Van
Business Van Awards

Plugged-in and practical: Master E-Tech electric named best large EV van 

europcar mobility
Business Motoring Awards

Europcar wins recognition for flexible mobility solutions 

Highly Commended Award
Business Motoring Awards

Professional Automotive Services recognised for SME-focused company car support 

renault
Business Motoring Awards

Clio’s lasting legacy earns Renault top small car award 

renault-master
Business Van Awards

Big, capable and built for work: Renault Master crowned best large van of 2025 

Master-Diesel-028
Business Van Awards

Built for business: Renault Master crowned van of the year 

Europcar-best-short-term-rental2
Business Van Awards

Europcar Vans & Trucks wins for SME-focused rental support 

manheim
Business Van Awards

Manheim drives innovation in the used van sector to win Business Vans award 

polestar 4 best large ev
Business Motoring Awards

Polestar powers ahead to win top fleet EV award 

renault-2025AwardsBest-Small-EV-VanWINNER
Business Van Awards

Small van, big win: Renault Kangoo E-Tech electric takes top EV prize 

runyourfleet
Business Motoring Awards

runyourfleet claims top award honours for fleet management 

europcar
Business Motoring Awards

Award-winning Europcar recognised for long-term rental excellence 

wilsons
Business Motoring Awards

Wilsons Auctions recognised for remarketing excellence in Business Motoring Awards 

leasys
Business Motoring Awards

Leasys highly commended in Best Leasing Company award for SME-focused solutions

Busines Motoring Business Car of the Year
Business Motoring Awards

Renault 5 E-Tech electric charges ahead to win Business Car of the Year 

sortimo
Business Van Awards

SR5 racking system earns top honours for Sortimo 

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Linkedin X-twitter Facebook Tiktok Instagram

BUSINESS Vans

BUSINESS MOTORING

MAGAZINE

SEARCH

GET INVOLVED

SUBSCRIBE

Sign up here to receive Business Vans newsletters

CLICK HERE