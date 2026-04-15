AFP committee calls for action against ‘concerning’ OTA updates

Association of Fleet Professionals (AFP) members have called for action against ‘concerning’ over-the-air (OTA) vehicle software updates, at the most recent meeting of the Megafleets Committee.
Some AFP members reported that vehicle capabilities had been downgraded following OTA updates, with changes including slower charging speeds on electric vehicles (EVs).
The AFP suggested that fleets must draw the line, and that limits should be placed on the number and extent of changes made, while more information as to why the changes are being made needs to be provided.
The Megafleets Committee is made up of some of the largest car and van operators in the UK.
Paul Hollick (pictured), chair at the AFP, said: “There are, for example, reported cases where OTA updates have slowed the charging speeds of EVs, sometimes quite substantially, and this obviously has a direct impact on their operational potential.
“If a fleet manager has allocated 30 mins to charge a van midway through a carefully planned route and it suddenly takes 45 minutes instead, that has cost and service implications.
“Manufacturers are no doubt making these changes for good reasons such as improved battery life or even safety but they are also reducing the capabilities of a vehicle long after the fleet has decided to buy or lease it, and that simply doesn’t seem right.
“It may even potentially be a breach of contract.
“We are in a situation where car and van makers are using OTA technology to downgrade the capabilities of vehicles to a noticeable degree – usually without warning, consultation or explanation.
“That is concerning and needs to change.
“The possible solutions to this are not clear but at the very least, we’d like to see limits placed on the number and extent of changes that are made, and much more information provided about what is happening to fleet vehicles and why.
“It was pointed out that agency drivers often need manufacturer apps in order to access basic remote car or van functions but removing those rights once that person moves on is often difficult or impossible.
“Apps tend to be designed on a one user per vehicle basis but that’s not how fleets tend to work, especially van operators.
“Also, manufacturers often carry out updates to apps that alter their capabilities in a similar fashion to OTA software changes, and do not consult with the fleets who are their largest users.
“Our members feel, at the very least, they need to be kept in the loop when changes are made and given the opportunity to make any concerns known.”