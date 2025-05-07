  
AFP Conference: “Still so much to be done” on ZEV Mandate, says OZEV

OZEV plans to help reduce upfront costs, support charge point rollout, and introduce regulation to support the ZEV Mandate.

Jessica Bird

7 May 2025

, , ,

Charger combo

Speaking today (7th May) at the Association of Fleet Professionals (AFP) Annual Conference, James Henry, deputy head of OZEV, warned that there was “still so much to be done” on the part of the Government to reach net zero targets, including reducing transport emissions.

Henry noted that domestic transport made up the largest portion (29%) of the UK’s greenhouse gas emissions, and that within that, road transport accounted for 90%.

He said that OZEV was planning to help by reducing upfront costs, supporting charge point rollout, and introducing regulation to support the ZEV Mandate.

Henry said the goal was to “give businesses the support and flexibility they need to continue investing in decarbonisation,” while acknowledging that this was being disrupted by high upfront costs, among other factors.

Measures to help with the transition include planning changes to allow for cross-pavement solutions, the £381m LEVI grant helping those without off-street parking, infrastructure grants for businesses, and support for workplace charging schemes.

Paul Hollick, chair of the AFP, confirmed that the association would continue to work closely with OZEV, conceding that the new and used electric vehicle market was “not where we want it to be.”

