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Fleet Operations & Compliance

AFP consolidates training courses onto LearnUpon platform

LearnUpon provides AFP members with a single point of access for training and education activity.

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The Association of Fleet Professionals (AFP) has consolidated all of its training courses onto the LearnUpon platform.

LearnUpon provides AFP members with a single point of access for training and education activity.

Users can also record non-AFP training activity through LearnUpon, allowing all qualifications and credentials to be recorded centrally.

LearnUpon has a series of artificial intelligence (AI) tools that allow courses to be developed with greater flexibility.

The move to the platform is part of the AFP’s drive to open learning to as many members as possible.

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Ronnie Gillman (pictured), training manager at the AFP, said: “We will remain very much the architects of the learning being written and presented to members but the platform will enable us to develop new content much more rapidly and with greater flexibility. 

“Especially, we see this as a means to react quickly to developing issues, perhaps delivering a bite-sized course over a lunch hour to tackle a new tax or legislative change just a few days after it has been announced.

“In an industry such as ours, characterised by a fast-moving and sometimes unpredictable set of challenges, this has definite value for our membership.

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“Year on year, the popularity of our courses increases alongside requests to cover a wider range of subjects, so we know there is a growing appetite for training and that fleet managers are looking to continuously upskill.

“Whether you’ve already enrolled on an AFP programme or are considering joining, the platform will make this learning journey more convenient and accessible.

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“Booking and managing training has been made more streamlined and efficient, allowing members to browse and reserve AFP Fleet Academy course places online, access all relevant learning materials in one place, and track their progress and achievements more easily.

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“Members can record all of their industry-relevant training and qualifications so any time they want to present their credentials, everything can be found in one place.”

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