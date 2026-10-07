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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/afp-consolidates-training-courses-onto-learnupon-platform/

The Association of Fleet Professionals (AFP) has consolidated all of its training courses onto the LearnUpon platform.

LearnUpon provides AFP members with a single point of access for training and education activity.

Users can also record non-AFP training activity through LearnUpon, allowing all qualifications and credentials to be recorded centrally.

LearnUpon has a series of artificial intelligence (AI) tools that allow courses to be developed with greater flexibility.

The move to the platform is part of the AFP’s drive to open learning to as many members as possible.

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Ronnie Gillman (pictured), training manager at the AFP, said: “We will remain very much the architects of the learning being written and presented to members but the platform will enable us to develop new content much more rapidly and with greater flexibility.

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“Especially, we see this as a means to react quickly to developing issues, perhaps delivering a bite-sized course over a lunch hour to tackle a new tax or legislative change just a few days after it has been announced.

“In an industry such as ours, characterised by a fast-moving and sometimes unpredictable set of challenges, this has definite value for our membership.