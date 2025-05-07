The AFP has introduced a white-labelled platform allowing depots to share charging facilities with fleet users, as Paul Hollick (pictured), chair of the association, confirmed that “the decarbonisation of fleets is our generation’s main challenge.”

The platform, introduced at the AFP Conference in Gaydon today (7th May) will allow depots to list their surplus charging facilities, for potential users to book and pay for according to their needs.

The programme has been launched in partnership with startup Evata, and forms part of the AFP’s 12-month plan to prioritise decarbonisation.

Beyond this, Hollick confirmed that the next 12 months will see the association focus on cost containment, big data, sourcing new tech, OEMs and suppliers, the rise of Mobility as a Service (MaaS), and the advent of autonomous vehicles.

On the subject of MaaS, Hollick said that the future is “more of a mobility landscape than just a fleet landscape.”

He added: “Our skills as fleet managers have never been more important…this industry is alive and kicking.”