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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/afp-launches-international-fleet-working-group/

The Association of Fleet Professionals (AFP) has launched an international fleet working group for UK vehicle operators managing fleets across Europe and globally.

An inaugural meeting has already taken place, resulting in the creation of a dedicated WhatsApp group and an online forum scheduled for 20th October.

Julie Summerell (pictured), board director at the AFP, has been elected chair of the new group.

Summerell said: “Over time, it’s become clear there is a cohort of UK fleet managers with international fleet responsibilities within the AFP who would benefit from their own network. Interest in our initial meeting was very high, reflecting the degree of enthusiasm that exists.”

The group will support fleet managers responsible for vehicles outside the UK, including the Republic of Ireland, by sharing knowledge around the legal, financial and operational differences between countries.

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The AFP is also considering formal training through its Fleet Academy and plans to work with European and global fleet associations to promote best practice and cross-border collaboration.

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Summerell said: “We’re aiming to explore new ways of supporting these fleet managers. The WhatsApp group, online forum and meetings will provide regular discourse but we’re also investigating formal training through the AFP Fleet Academy.

“Also, the AFP intends to work closely with European and global fleet associations to strengthen support for international fleet managers, promoting best practice and greater cross-border collaboration across the fleet sector.”