AFP launches mobile app for members

The Association of Fleet Professionals (AFP) has launched a mobile app for its members, intended to provide easy access to its services.

The app has a resource area with policy templates and tips on key subjects, a chat facility allowing members to ask questions, a member directory and an events diary.

It also features polls on key fleet subjects, webinar recordings and AFP Fleet Academy course details.

The AFP app is available for Android and Apple devices.

In future, the app will notify members of new additions.

Paul Hollick (pictured), chair at the AFP, said: “Enabling members to interact and access key information easily was the drive behind the app.

“Wherever users are, whatever they are doing, they can access our services and interact with their peers through the phone in their pocket.

“We have been upgrading our digital infrastructure over the last year, having made a range of enhancements to the AFP web site.

“The new app is an important element of this strategy and helps members make the most of their membership.

“Considerable time has been spent consulting potential users and refining the design. One of the key strengths of the AFP is our high level of interaction with members and the app will, we believe, help to drive even more engagement.

“We’re already receiving good feedback.”

The app was developed by BDE Design.