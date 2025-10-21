  
Subscribe
Linkedin Facebook X-twitter Youtube
Subscribe

AFP launches mobile app for members

The app has a resource area with policy templates and tips on key subjects, a chat facility allowing members to ask questions and a member directory.

Dylan Robertson

21 October 2025

, , ,

SHARE

AFP app

The Association of Fleet Professionals (AFP) has launched a mobile app for its members, intended to provide easy access to its services.

The app has a resource area with policy templates and tips on key subjects, a chat facility allowing members to ask questions, a member directory and an events diary.

It also features polls on key fleet subjects, webinar recordings and AFP Fleet Academy course details.

The AFP app is available for Android and Apple devices.

In future, the app will notify members of new additions.

Paul Hollick (pictured), chair at the AFP, said: “Enabling members to interact and access key information easily was the drive behind the app.

“Wherever users are, whatever they are doing, they can access our services and interact with their peers through the phone in their pocket.

“We have been upgrading our digital infrastructure over the last year, having made a range of enhancements to the AFP web site.

“The new app is an important element of this strategy and helps members make the most of their membership.

“Considerable time has been spent consulting potential users and refining the design. One of the key strengths of the AFP is our high level of interaction with members and the app will, we believe, help to drive even more engagement.

“We’re already receiving good feedback.”

The app was developed by BDE Design.

Business Motoring Award Winners 2025

fod

, , ,

Fleetondemand wins big with smart ground transport tech for SMEs 

nationwide

, , , ,

Nationwide Vehicle Contracts named top leasing provider for SMEs

runyourfleet

, , ,

runyourfleet claims top award honours for fleet management 

Highly Commended Award

, , ,

Professional Automotive Services recognised for SME-focused company car support 

renault

, , ,

Clio’s lasting legacy earns Renault top small car award 

Busines Motoring Business Car of the Year

, , ,

Renault 5 E-Tech electric charges ahead to win Business Car of the Year 

R5

, , ,

Icon reborn: Renault 5 powers to EV success 

europcar

, , ,

Europcar recognised for flexible mobility and EV support 

polestar 4 best large ev

, , ,

Polestar powers ahead to win top fleet EV award 

charge scheme

, , ,

Electric Car Scheme leads the charge in SME fleet electrification 

europcar mobility

, , ,

Europcar wins recognition for flexible mobility solutions 

Skoda Superb Hatch LK

, ,

Winners announced! 2025 Awards: Celebrating the best in business motoring

wilsons

, , ,

Wilsons Auctions recognised for remarketing excellence in Business Motoring Awards 

leasys

, , ,

Leasys highly commended in Best Leasing Company award for SME-focused solutions

europcar

, , ,

Award-winning Europcar recognised for long-term rental excellence 

Related Posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Tap to Join
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook

BUSINESS MOTORING

SEARCH

GET INVOLVED

SUBSCRIBE

Sign up here for our daily motoring newsletters.

CLICK HERE