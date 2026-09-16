Skip to content
ADVERTISEMENT
Industry & Market News

AFP offers toolkit to support work experience in fleet sector

The toolkit guides employers through the administration of placements, including a code of conduct, advice on safeguarding and an exit interview.

3 min read
Share
work experience
ADVERTISEMENT

The Association of Fleet Professionals (AFP) is launching a toolkit designed to help companies who would like to offer work experience in fleet to young people.

Based around a series of template documents, it guides employers through the administration of placements, including a code of conduct, advice on safeguarding and an exit interview.

Paul Hollick, chair at the AFP, said: “Encouraging more work experience is a key element of AFP activity for the second half of 2026 and part of our long-term plan to promote careers in the fleet sector.

“There’s frequently a perception among businesses that offering placements is difficult and fraught with pitfalls but that’s just not the case.

“We’re working to show fleet managers that it is both extremely worthwhile and relatively easy.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The toolkit is an important part of this initiative.

“It contains useful documentation to help an employer to provide a successful placement and can be downloaded from a new AFP web page which explains the work experience process in detail.”

Hollicl added that the AFP was aiming to raise the profile of the fleet sector as an employment opportunity, especially among young people who are contemplating their future careers.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said: “There are no degrees or college courses in fleet, so it won’t naturally appear on many school leavers’ list of potential careers.

“However, it is a fast paced job that encompasses diverse and interesting subjects such as vehicles, technology, decarbonisation, safety and people management.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Alongside our members – some of whom have launched own their careers initiatives – we intend to educate young people about the benefits of working in the fleet industry and encourage more of them into the sector.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Work experience is an important means of achieving this objective.”

The AFP’s work experience drive is being supported by Futures for All, which matches businesses who wish to offer work experience with state-educated young people who want to get a sense of different careers.

It aims to help employers offer a mix of in-person and remote placements, as well as shorter insight days.

Hollick said: “Futures for All work closely with educators and employers through dedicated delivery teams to ensure every placement is structured, supported and genuinely impactful for the young people taking part and the organisations that host them.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They’ve been extremely helpful in helping us put together resources and are on hand to help our members offer and promote work experience.”

Related