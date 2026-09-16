ADVERTISEMENT

Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/afp-offers-toolkit-to-support-work-experience-in-fleet-sector/

The Association of Fleet Professionals (AFP) is launching a toolkit designed to help companies who would like to offer work experience in fleet to young people.

Based around a series of template documents, it guides employers through the administration of placements, including a code of conduct, advice on safeguarding and an exit interview.

Paul Hollick, chair at the AFP, said: “Encouraging more work experience is a key element of AFP activity for the second half of 2026 and part of our long-term plan to promote careers in the fleet sector.

“There’s frequently a perception among businesses that offering placements is difficult and fraught with pitfalls but that’s just not the case.

“We’re working to show fleet managers that it is both extremely worthwhile and relatively easy.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The toolkit is an important part of this initiative.

National Business Motoring Awards 2026 Cast your vote today and be in with the chance of winning a table of 10 at the awards!

“It contains useful documentation to help an employer to provide a successful placement and can be downloaded from a new AFP web page which explains the work experience process in detail.”

Hollicl added that the AFP was aiming to raise the profile of the fleet sector as an employment opportunity, especially among young people who are contemplating their future careers.