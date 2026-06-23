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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/afp-opens-registrations-for-expo/

Registration is now open for the fourth Association of Fleet Professionals’ (AFP) Expo.

The event, sponsored by Ayvens, will take place at the British Motor Museum in Gaydon on 9th September, and is expected to attract more than 200 fleet decision makers.

Delegates can participate in roundtables that explore a range of current fleet topics, with the opportunity to suggest ideas for inclusion during registration.

More than 50 fleet support provider members will be exhibiting their latest products and services.

Additionally, there will be networking opportunities available, with complimentary refreshments and lunch during the day.

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Delegates can also meet the AFP team and ask any questions they may have, or provide feedback and suggestions.

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Matt Hammond, vice chair at the AFP, said: “The Expo is all about engagement, whether that means talking to other fleet managers about challenges and insights or fleet service providers about solutions and innovations.

“The aim is to make the day as productive as possible. We want delegates to head home feeling they have been able to access ideas and thinking that will have a direct impact on how they approach the management of their fleet.