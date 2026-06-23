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AFP opens registrations for expo

The event, sponsored by Ayvens, will take place at the British Motor Museum in Gaydon on 9th September.

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AFP expo
Matt Hammond
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Registration is now open for the fourth Association of Fleet Professionals’ (AFP) Expo.

The event, sponsored by Ayvens, will take place at the British Motor Museum in Gaydon on 9th September, and is expected to attract more than 200 fleet decision makers.

Delegates can participate in roundtables that explore a range of current fleet topics, with the opportunity to suggest ideas for inclusion during registration.

More than 50 fleet support provider members will be exhibiting their latest products and services.

Additionally, there will be networking opportunities available, with complimentary refreshments and lunch during the day.

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Delegates can also meet the AFP team and ask any questions they may have, or provide feedback and suggestions.

Matt Hammond, vice chair at the AFP, said: “The Expo is all about engagement, whether that means talking to other fleet managers about challenges and insights or fleet service providers about solutions and innovations.

“The aim is to make the day as productive as possible. We want delegates to head home feeling they have been able to access ideas and thinking that will have a direct impact on how they approach the management of their fleet.

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“Being our fourth Expo, we see people come back year after year, reflecting the value of the event. Attendance has continually grown and we expect 2026 to be the biggest yet.

“It is now established as one of the highlights of the fleet calendar.”

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Hammond added that, unlike most other AFP events, the Expo was open to all fleet professionals, enabling those who have not yet joined to get an understanding of the organisation’s activities.

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He added: “This is partially a shop window for what the AFP offers and anyone who plays a role in the running of their company’s fleet is welcome to come along, find out about our organisation, and hopefully recognise the benefits of membership.

“We’d also like to thank Ayvens for their continued support as a 2026 Platinum Sponsor. Backing of this kind helps to make events such as the Expo possible.”

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