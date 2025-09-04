AFP releases guidance on avoiding insurance fraud

The Association of Fleet Professionals (AFP) has released a nine-point plan to help fleet drivers avoid insurance fraud.

£500m worth of fraudulent car insurance claims were made in 2023, the most recent year where figured are available, an 8% increase from the previous year.

AFP members have also reported that the issue is growing.

The AFP’s risk and compliance committee created the plan and said it could help contain insurance premiums in the future.

Martin Evans, chair of the risk and compliance committee at the AFP, said: “These fleets are especially concerned about not just the disruption that fraudulent accidents cause but about the impact on their premiums.

“The only solution is to work to control and reduce the number and cost of claims you are making.

“These criminals will typically target lone drivers or commercial goods vehicles. Lone drivers present only one witness to counter the fraudsters’ claim and commercial vehicles are pretty much guaranteed to have valid insurance, making them a better target.”

The plan warned against the double-risk of phone use while driving, as fraudsters can simply drive into the offending vehicle and claim they were not paying attention, resulting in both a claim and licence points.

The AFP suggested that drivers should keep their distance from the car in front, in case it abruptly brakes to a stop for no reason.

Dashcams were suggested as a good way to defend against fraudulent insurance claims after they are made.

It also suggested that drivers should be aware of vehicles approaching from behind, as they could wait in the blind spot, waiting for the driver to pull out and crash into them.

The plan advised drivers to maintain a safe distance at roundabouts, in order to protect against drivers moving suddenly in front.

It warned that motorcyclists can drive directly into vehicles making a right turn at junctions, speeding up suddenly to make sure the driver cannot avoid them.

The AFP advised drivers to take caution when other vehicles flash their lights to allow a pass, as they may then cause a deliberate crash.

Other suggestions included keeping a safe distance from vehicles travelling suspiciously slowly and watching out for vehicles in poor condition with signs of previous accidents, especially on the rear end.

Evans said: “The Insurance Fraud Bureau (IFB) act as a central hub for sharing insurance fraud data and intelligence, using their position at the heart of the industry to compile data to detect and disrupt organised fraud networks.

“They will aim to help if you or your driver has any concerns or suspicion about being the victim of a fraudulent incident or if you hear of people or businesses involved in setting up these scams.”